Nancy Mace's explosive rape allegations against ex-fiance, other ‘predators’ bring Internet to tears; ‘My entire body…’

Rep. Nancy Mace on Monday delivered a shocking speech on the House floor, accusing four men, including her ex-fiancé, of rape, sex trafficking, and other sexual offenses against her and other female victims. She described these crimes as “some of the most heinous crimes against women imaginable.” Nancy Mace, the South Carolina Republican, displayed a number of props to support her explosive claims. These included handcuffs, cameras, a safe, and a drinking glass.

Mace, the South Carolina Republican, charged South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a possible GOP candidate for governor in 2026, of not bringing charges against the men after she allegedly provided his office with proof.

During her over 50-minute speech, she made the claims in front of her mother, several female supporters and GOP colleagues.

“I rise today to call out the cowards who think they can prey on women and get away with it. Today, I’m going scorched earth. So let the bridges I burn this evening light our way forward,” Mace asserted.

According to Mace, the glass symbolised how she claims she was raped after losing consciousness while being offered two mini vodka sodas.

Mace, who has been the Lowcountry's representative since 2020, declared, “None of you will get away with it.” She stressed that the purpose of tonight is to bring justice to all the women “that you all raped, that you all filmed, that you all photographed, that you all abused for years.”

A poster that stated “PREDATORS. STAY AWAY FROM” featured headshots of the four men and their residences.

One of the four “predators” named by Mace was her ex-fiancé Patrick Bryant.

‘This monster stole my body’, Mace gives horrific details

According to the lawmaker, she discovered digital proof of females being photographed without their consent and eventually discovered herself among the pictures, in a revelation that completely rocked her.

“This monster stole my body. It felt like I had been raped. He stole my body without my permission, without my knowledge, and without my consent,” she stated while explaining how she reacted to the finding.

While discussing a 2022 event in which she claimed to have blacked out, she said, “I was raped that night,” adding that “Was it Patrick Bryant? I don't know, but I was raped.”

Mace revealed an assortment of extremely gruesome information. She said that her ex-fiancé granted her to his phone in November 2023.

“I turned up the volume to hear if there was audio. I heard my voice. I zoomed in on the video. And that woman was me,” she said. “My entire body was paralyzed, and I couldn’t move. Were my feet on the floor? Was I breathing? I have no idea.”

According to Mace, Wilson's office informed her that she would be probed when she provided the evidence.

All four men deny Mace's accusations as Wilson reacts

All the four men that Mace listed on the House floor have strongly disputed the accusations, reported NBC News.

In a statement, her ex-fiance stated, “I categorically deny these allegations.” He, however, said that he will "fully cooperate" with any legal procedures required to clear his name because he takes these allegations “seriously”.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Wilson stated that his office was never notified of the startling claims of sexual abuse against four men made by Mace.

In response, a Wilson office representative called Mace's accusations “categorically false.”

It made clear that a police complaint would have to be legally filed and an investigation needs to be launched before the case could be forwarded to state prosecutors.

The AG's office further said that Mace had multiple chances to voice her concerns to Wilson in the last six months.

Internet expresses shock

Meanwhile, several netizens expressed shock and anger as they sympathized with Mace and praised her for speaking out in the House.

“I am in total disbelief,” wrote one X user, while others mentioned that they are “in tears right now”.