Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NASDAQ, S&P 500 react to Trump tariffs: Apple, Nike, Nvidia tank after-hours

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 03, 2025 04:08 AM IST

Donald Trump's tariff announcement triggered significant after-hours trading reactions

President Donald Trump's tariff announcement on Wednesday triggered significant after-hours trading reactions. Dow Jones lost 751 points, or 1.8%. S&P 500 futures tanked 3% and Nasdaq-100 futures lost 3.8% after hours. Shares of multinational companies were hit.

Donald Trump unveiled his tariff plan on Wednesday(AFP)
Donald Trump unveiled his tariff plan on Wednesday(AFP)

Trump declared at least 10% tariffs on practically all goods imported into the United States. He further revealed a chart, detailing revised tariff rates for most of the country's trade partners.

As soon as the president signed the executive order, Nike lost 7% and Apple's shares fell 6%. Five Below took an 11% hit and Gap plunged 12%. Tech shares, including Nvidia at 4%, were down after hours. Elon Musk-led Tesla tanked by 5%.

Read More: Trump's tariff chart: When will additional rates be applied to countries on the list - Details

Technology and semiconductor stocks also saw steep after-hours losses, driven by the global supply chain implications of tariffs on countries like Taiwan (32%) and China.

Indian, Japanese, and Chinese stocks also fell in extended trading. The iShares MSCI India ETF dropped around 2.8%, while the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) declined 3.2%. The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) tanked by about 2.4%.

Ralph Lauren dropped more than 5% and Estée Lauder declined 3.5%.

“What was delivered was as haphazard as anything this administration has done to date, and the level of complication on top of the ultimate level of new tariffs is worse than had been feared and not yet priced into the market,” Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth Management, told CNBC.

Read More: Trump's complete tariff list: Which countries are affected and by how much

"When the press conference first started the President said tariffs would start with a 10% baseline across the board. That was better than expected, which was why we saw futures rallying," Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Northlight Asset Management, told Bloomberg.

"But once he got to specifics and started giving examples which were significantly higher than 10%, that's when futures turned around and went negative," Zaccarelli added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / NASDAQ, S&P 500 react to Trump tariffs: Apple, Nike, Nvidia tank after-hours
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On