Trump's tariff chart: When will additional rates be applied to countries on the list - Details

President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled his reciprocal tariff plan during a White House Rose Garden event dubbed ‘Liberation Day’. The 78-year-old announced a comprehensive set of tariffs targeting several trade partners, as detailed in the 2025 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers. Donald Trump unveiled his tariff plan on Wednesday(AFP)

“Today we’re standing up for the American worker, and we are finally putting America first,” Trump said. “We truly can be very wealthy. We can be so much wealthier than any country, it’s not even believable, but we’re getting smart."

The president also waved a reciprocal tariff chart, which detailed the rates levied on over 60 countries. He said that at least a 10% tariff would be charged on practically all goods coming into the United States and 25% on all foreign-made automobiles.

“None of our companies are allowed to go into other countries. And I say that, friend and foe — and in many cases, the friend is worse than the foe in terms of trade,” Trump said. “But such horrendous imbalances have devastated our industrial base and put our national security at risk.”

When will the Trump tariffs take effect?

The baseline implementation date for these tariffs is April 2, 2025, at midnight ET. President Trump signed an executive order at 4 PM ET. Some exceptions or phased implementations exist. The auto tariffs (25% on foreign-made cars), announced earlier, were set to begin April 3, 2025, per a separate proclamation reported by Reuters.

For Canada and Mexico, the previous 25% tariffs from March 4 were adjusted with exemptions for USMCA-compliant goods, and their reciprocal rates (not explicitly listed but assumed at 10% baseline unless escalated) align with the April 2 rollout, per The Washington Post.

The Senate is expected to start voting around 6:45 PM ET on a measure to rebuke Trump over his tariff policy.