Nashua gas leak: Massive fire, explosion at Amherst Street; videos show scary scenes- Watch

A 4th alarm fire erupted at a building on 4400 Amherst Street in Nashua, New Hampshire on Monday afternoon after a gas leak. Nashua Fire Department confirmed that an explosion tool place from a gas pipeline leak in Amherst Street. A massive emergency response is underway.
Videos from the scene of the explosion and fire emerged which showed fire crews battling flames.
