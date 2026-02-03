Edit Profile
    Nashua gas leak: Massive fire, explosion at Amherst Street; videos show scary scenes- Watch

    A 4-alarm fire and explosion from a gas pipeline leak hit a building on Amherst Street in Nashua, NH, prompting a massive emergency response.

    Updated on: Feb 03, 2026 2:01 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    A 4th alarm fire erupted at a building on 4400 Amherst Street in Nashua, New Hampshire on Monday afternoon after a gas leak. Nashua Fire Department confirmed that an explosion tool place from a gas pipeline leak in Amherst Street. A massive emergency response is underway.

    Videos from the scene of the explosion and fire emerged which showed fire crews battling flames.

    This story is being updated.

      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

