Days after two members of the West Virginia National Guardsmen in Washington, DC, were shot by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Homeland Security Kristi Noem has announced that she is recommending a full travel ban on all countries that have been “flooding” the United States with “killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.” Noem made the announcement after meeting with President Donald Trump. National Guard shooting: Kristi Noem recommends full travel ban on countries flooding US with ‘killers, leeches’ (AP/PTI) (AP11_23_2025_000013B)(AP)

“I just met with the President,” Noem wrote on X. “I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that's been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.”

She added, “Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS. WE DON'T WANT THEM. NOT ONE.”

Read More | DC shooting: Members of National Guard pray outside hospital in moving video | Watch

The shooting

Lakanwal is an Afghan national who immigrated from Afghanistan into the United States in 2021. The shooting killed West Virginia National Guard Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20. Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, was critically wounded. The 29-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.

Trump recently slammed former president Joe Biden, and former vice president Kamala Harris, for “screwing the country” by letting in immigrants “unchecked and unvetted.”

Read More | What happened to Sarah Beckstrom? National Guard soldier dies of 'mortal wound' after DC shooting

"Crooked Joe Biden, Mayorkas, and so-called 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris really screwed our Country by letting anyone and everyone come in totally unchecked and unvetted," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The Biden administration was blasted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) too, who accused the former president of committing an “act of national self-sabotage” by admitting immigrants into the country.

"The monster who carried out the attack in DC should never have been in this country. The Biden Administration let him--and countless others--in, an act of national self-sabotage. Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals has been stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols," Homeland Security said.