DC shooting: Members of National Guard pray outside hospital in moving video | Watch

A heartwarming video that has surfaced on social media shows members of the National Guard praying together outside a hospital after two members of the West Virginia National Guardsmen in Washington, DC, were shot and left in critical condition. The alleged shooter has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, CBS News reported, citing sources. He is an Afghan national who immigrated from Afghanistan into the United States in 2021, CNN reported. Law enforcement officers secure the scene of a shooting in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. Two National Guardsmen were shot in downtown Washington near the White House and a suspect is in custody, officials said Wednesday. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Nick Sortor shared the moving video, captioning it, “BEAUTIFUL: Members of the National Guard were spotted praying together outside the DC hospital where their fellow soldiers are fighting for their lives. Keep praying for a miracle here”.

The targeted attack, which took place just blocks from the White House on Wednesday, November 26, occurred after 2:15 pm (local time) near the corner of 17th and I Streets NW. The shooting took place in a high-security zone close to the White House perimeter. The suspect suffered gunshot wounds, and was taken into custody at the scene.

Read More | Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal? Afghan identified as DC shooting suspect after National Guard incident

Donald Trump and former presidents speak out

Donald Trump called the suspect an “animal” in a Truth Social post. “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” the US President wrote. “God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”

Former President Joe Biden also condemned the shooting in a social media post. He wrote in on X, “Jill and I are heartbroken that two members of the National Guard were shot outside the White House. Violence of any kind is unacceptable, and we must all stand united against it. We are praying for the service members and their families.”

Read More | DC shooting update: Unarmed National Guardsman stabbed 'Afghan national' suspect with pocket knife- Report

Former President Barack Obama offered his prayers too, saying on X, “Violence has no place in America. Michelle and I are praying for the servicemembers shot in Washington, DC today, and send our love to their families as they enter this holiday season under the most tragic of circumstances.”