National Guard shot in DC: Shooter's potential motive revealed after deadly attack near White House

Two National Guard members were critically injured after a shooting incident near the White House in Washington DC on Wednesday, November 26. The suspect is now in custody, and while his identity remains unknow, authorities have provided other key updates including the suspect's potential motive. FBI Director Kash Patel (L), Jeffery Carroll (C) Executive Assistant Chief of Police at the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) listen to District of Columbia mayor Muriel Bowser speak during a press conference after a shooting in downtown Washington, on November 26, 2025.(AFP)

DC shooter's motive revealed

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser held a press conference along with FBI Director Kash Patel and other top officials in the wake of the shooting. While the FBI director assured no resources would be spared to ensure that justice took its course, Mayor Bowser offered insight into the motive behind the attack.

As per authorities, the shooting was a 'targeted attack'. The shooter reportedly shot one of the National Guardsmen from close range, as per CNN. He was shot in the head, Associated Press reported. The other National Guard member had sought shelter as the shooter sought him out to open fire, and critically injured him in the process as well.

Metropolitan Police Department official Jeffery Carroll, meanwhile, said that it was an ‘ambush’ by a lone gunman, who ‘came around the corner’ before firing at the soldiers. Other National Guard members then intervened to end the attack.

President Donald Trump reacted to the shooting, which took place blocks away from the White House, saying there would be a ‘very steep price to pay’. “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!,” he wrote on his social media platform. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told reporters that Trump had asked him to deploy an additional 500 National Guard members to DC in wake of the shooting.

Trump had deployed troops in August in DC to take control of the crime and homelessness problem in the city, as per the president.