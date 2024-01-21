National Squirrel Appreciation Day 2024: All about the January 21 celebration dedicated to our furry neighbours

National Squirrel Appreciation Day is a day to express our love for squirrels, to connect with nature and observe the cute creatures. Celebrated in the US on January 21 every year, the day gives us the opportunity to talk about conservation efforts surrounding the little animals that aid reforestation and play a major role in the ecosystem. National Squirrel Appreciation Day is a day to express our love for squirrels, to connect with nature and observe the cute creatures (Pixabay)

On this National Squirrel Appreciation Day, leave some food on your front porch for your furry neighbours. Visit a park and watch them as they play around trees, and study their behaviour. You can also watch a squirrel documentary today to learn more about them.

History of National Squirrel Appreciation Day

There are more than 250 species of squirrels that exist across five continents, excluding Australia and Antarctica. They are part of the Sciuridae family. To appreciate the creatures, wildlife rehabilitator Christy Hargrove, who is affiliated with the North Carolina Nature Center, founded National Squirrel Appreciation Day in Asheville, North Carolina in 2001. Hargrove’s aim was to encourage people to be kind towards the animals by providing them with food and water.

National Squirrel Appreciation Day messages and wishes

Here are some messages and wishes you can share on National Squirrel Appreciation Day:

“Warm wishes on Squirrel Appreciation Day to you. Let us make it a special day for the cute squirrels out there by treating them with their favourite food.”

“Happy Squirrel Appreciation Day. Let us take inspiration from squirrels to be fast and vigilant and let us also surprise them with a treat.”

“Squirrel Appreciation Day reminds us that there is something new to learn about these creatures which have almost 300 different species. Happy Squirrel Appreciation Day.”

“Wishing a very Happy Squirrel Appreciation Day. Though they are so small but they are also so cute and harmless. Let us protect them and give them food.”

“On their special day, let us treat them with the favourite nuts. Reminding everyone that today is Squirrel Appreciation Day and we must celebrate it with the little squirrels.”

“Without squirrels, our gardens would be so incomplete. Let us love them and give them some extra food on Squirrel Appreciation Day. Warm wishes on this special day.”