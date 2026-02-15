Edit Profile
    What time will the NBA Slam Dunk, 3-Point Contest and Shooting Stars start? How to watch All-Star 2026

    Saturday’s NBA All-Star events start 5pm ET: 3-Point Contest first, Shooting Stars around 6pm, and Slam Dunk expected about 6:20–6:30pm ET.

    Published on: Feb 15, 2026 1:59 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    The NBA 2026 All-Star weekend is underway at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, with the tip-off on Friday, February 13. On Saturday, three of the biggest events of the celebrations will take place: the Slam Dunk, the Three-Point Contest and the Shooting Stars Challenge.

    NBA All-Star weekend is currently underway at Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images via AFP)
    NBA All-Star weekend is currently underway at Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

    Saturday's events at the NBA All-Star 2026 will kick off at 5pm ET. The official festivities will began with the All-Star Media Day, which was attended by Luka Doncic, among others. At 4pm ET, a press conference from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is scheduled.

    After that, at 5pm ET with three events: The Shooting Stars, the 3-Point contest, and the Slam Dunk. Here's everything to know about the timings of the three events.

    NBA All-Star Day 1: 3-Point Contest, Shooting Stars, And Slam Dunk

    While the All-Star events for Saturday kick off at 5 p.m. ET at the Intuit Dome. The NBA has not announced when each of the events will happen. According to the official schedule for Saturday on the website of NBA All-Star 2026, the first event for the day is the 3 Point Contest, followed by the Shooting Stars as the second event and the Slam Dunk the third and final event.

    When Will 3-Point Contest Start?

    The NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest will start at 5pm ET. Only the start time of this event has been confirmed, as it is the first event. It involves a 70-second session to shoot 27 balls in both the first and (for finalists) second round and last about 45 minutes.

    When Will Shooting Stars Start?

    The NBA Shooting Stars event will start after the 3-Point Contest, which is expected to end around 5:50pm ET. Viewers can expect the Shooting Stars event to star around 6pm.

    When Will Slam Dunk Contest Start?

    The NBA All-Star Shooting Stars Challenge usually lasts about 10–15 minutes total, including all teams, quick rounds, and brief transitions. So, the Slam Dunk challenge is expected to begin around 6:20pm ET to 6:30pm ET, depending on how quickly the rounds progress.

    How To Watch The NBA All-Star Weekend?

    NBA All-Star Weekend can be viewed live on NBC, with streaming available on Peacock and NBC’s official apps.

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

