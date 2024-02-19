NBA All-Star Game 2024 live updates: East vs West, 53-47

Live

East vs West: Who will win the Kobe Bryant Trophy in Indianapolis?

The NBA All-Star weekend wraps up with a showdown between the East and West teams in Indianapolis. LeBron James (L) and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On Sunday night, Indianapolis will host the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, which will go back to the East-West format. The West team will have LeBron James, who will make history with his 20th All-Star selection, along with Kevin Durant, who has 14 All-Star nods, and Nikola Jokic, who was the MVP of the Finals. The East team will feature Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the stars of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Tyrese Haliburton, who will start for the first time in front of his home crowd as an Indiana Pacer.

The Kobe Bryant Trophy will be awarded to the MVP of the game.