Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi160C
Monday, Feb 19, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / world news / us news / NBA All-Star Game 2024 live updates: East vs West, 53-47
    Live

    NBA All-Star Game 2024 live updates: East vs West, 53-47

    Feb 19, 2024 2:12 AM IST
    East vs West: Who will win the Kobe Bryant Trophy in Indianapolis?
    The NBA All-Star weekend wraps up with a showdown between the East and West teams in Indianapolis. LeBron James (L) and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
    The NBA All-Star weekend wraps up with a showdown between the East and West teams in Indianapolis. LeBron James (L) and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

    On Sunday night, Indianapolis will host the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, which will go back to the East-West format. The West team will have LeBron James, who will make history with his 20th All-Star selection, along with Kevin Durant, who has 14 All-Star nods, and Nikola Jokic, who was the MVP of the Finals. The East team will feature Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the stars of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Tyrese Haliburton, who will start for the first time in front of his home crowd as an Indiana Pacer....Read More

    The Kobe Bryant Trophy will be awarded to the MVP of the game.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 19, 2024 2:12 AM IST

    NBA All-Star Game 2024: East leads with 53-47

    After 1st quarter ends, East leads with 53-47

    Feb 19, 2024 2:09 AM IST

    NBA All-Star Game 2024: Tyrese Haliburton heading for MVP

    Tyrese Haliburton drained his initial five 3-pointers, showcasing his sharpshooting prowess, but his ambitious 40-foot heat check fell short. The highlight reel continued with a spectacular behind-the-back pass through traffic, setting up Giannis Antetokounmpo for a thunderous transition dunk. Haliburton closed the opening quarter with a game-high 15 points, leaving all other players in single digits, and contributed two assists.

    Feb 19, 2024 2:04 AM IST

    NBA All-Star Game 2024: LeBron James really takes ‘flight’

    Feb 19, 2024 1:58 AM IST

    NBA All-Star Game 2024: LeBron James misses a 3-pointer, the ball sailing wide, heads to the bench.

    Feb 19, 2024 1:57 AM IST

    NBA All-Star Game 2024: Stephen Curry steps in

    Stephen Curry enters the game after the initial break, marking his first appearance off the bench in 10 consecutive All-Star Games.

    Feb 19, 2024 1:52 AM IST

    NBA All-Star Game 2024: Tyrese Halliburton on fire

    Tyrese Halliburton nails five consecutive 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the first quarter.

    Feb 19, 2024 1:40 AM IST

    NBA All-Star Game 2024: Indianapolis welcomes Tyrese Halliburton

    Feb 19, 2024 1:31 AM IST

    NBA All-Star Game 2024: This may be LeBron James' final All-Star Game

    Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Western Conference forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to media before the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
    Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Western Conference forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to media before the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

    The L.A. Lakers' captain discussed his future during a pre-match media meet-up.

    Feb 19, 2024 1:28 AM IST

    NBA All-Star Game 2024: Babyface sings ‘Star-Spangled Banner’

    Feb 19, 2024 1:25 AM IST

    NBA All-Star Game 2024: Smiling Draymond Green

    Draymond Green, recently suspended for the second time this season due to an on-court altercation with an NBA player, is prominently featured in the league's All-Star Game coverage.

    Feb 19, 2024 1:24 AM IST

    NBA All-Star Game 2024: Apparently the game is delayed by 40 mins

    Feb 19, 2024 1:10 AM IST

    NBA All-Star Game 2024: The match will start soon

    East vs West match will be tipping off at 8.40 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse stadium.

    Feb 19, 2024 12:40 AM IST

    NBA All-Star Game 2024: LeBron James wants to end his career with Lakers

    “I am a Laker and I am happy and have been very happy being a Laker the last six years and hopefully it stays that way,” LeBron James said at the NBA All-Star pre-match conference.

    Feb 19, 2024 12:33 AM IST

    NBA All-Star Game 2024: Warms up underway, match will kick off at 8 p.m. ET

    Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game will drop its ball at 8 p.m. ET.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes