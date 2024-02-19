NBA All-Star Game 2024 live updates: East vs West, 53-47
On Sunday night, Indianapolis will host the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, which will go back to the East-West format. The West team will have LeBron James, who will make history with his 20th All-Star selection, along with Kevin Durant, who has 14 All-Star nods, and Nikola Jokic, who was the MVP of the Finals. The East team will feature Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the stars of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Tyrese Haliburton, who will start for the first time in front of his home crowd as an Indiana Pacer....Read More
The Kobe Bryant Trophy will be awarded to the MVP of the game.
NBA All-Star Game 2024: East leads with 53-47
After 1st quarter ends, East leads with 53-47
NBA All-Star Game 2024: Tyrese Haliburton heading for MVP
Tyrese Haliburton drained his initial five 3-pointers, showcasing his sharpshooting prowess, but his ambitious 40-foot heat check fell short. The highlight reel continued with a spectacular behind-the-back pass through traffic, setting up Giannis Antetokounmpo for a thunderous transition dunk. Haliburton closed the opening quarter with a game-high 15 points, leaving all other players in single digits, and contributed two assists.
NBA All-Star Game 2024: LeBron James really takes ‘flight’
NBA All-Star Game 2024: LeBron James misses a 3-pointer, the ball sailing wide, heads to the bench.
NBA All-Star Game 2024: Stephen Curry steps in
Stephen Curry enters the game after the initial break, marking his first appearance off the bench in 10 consecutive All-Star Games.
NBA All-Star Game 2024: Tyrese Halliburton on fire
Tyrese Halliburton nails five consecutive 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the first quarter.
NBA All-Star Game 2024: Indianapolis welcomes Tyrese Halliburton
NBA All-Star Game 2024: This may be LeBron James' final All-Star Game
The L.A. Lakers' captain discussed his future during a pre-match media meet-up.
NBA All-Star Game 2024: Babyface sings ‘Star-Spangled Banner’
NBA All-Star Game 2024: Smiling Draymond Green
Draymond Green, recently suspended for the second time this season due to an on-court altercation with an NBA player, is prominently featured in the league's All-Star Game coverage.
NBA All-Star Game 2024: Apparently the game is delayed by 40 mins
NBA All-Star Game 2024: The match will start soon
East vs West match will be tipping off at 8.40 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse stadium.
NBA All-Star Game 2024: LeBron James wants to end his career with Lakers
“I am a Laker and I am happy and have been very happy being a Laker the last six years and hopefully it stays that way,” LeBron James said at the NBA All-Star pre-match conference.
NBA All-Star Game 2024: Warms up underway, match will kick off at 8 p.m. ET
Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game will drop its ball at 8 p.m. ET.