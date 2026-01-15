Near North Minneapolis ICE shooting update: First info on suspect out; scary videos emerge

"We are aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in North Minneapolis," the city said. "We are working to confirm additional details."

The City of Minneapolis acknowledged the incident in a brief statement posted to X on Wednesday.

Minneapolis officials confirmed on Wednesday that they were investigating a shooting involving a federal immigration officer in the Near North neighborhood. This comes days after a woman, Renee Good, was fatally shot by an ICE agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, sparking protests across the country.

First info on Minneapolis suspect According to initial scanner reports, the alleged suspect attacked an ICE agent with a shovel. The officer opened fire. The suspect was reportedly shot in the leg, is in stable condition, and is now in custody. While several social media alert accounts stated that the suspect is a Venezuelen migrant, we do not have a confirmation yet.

Renee Nicole Good shot by an ICE agent The shooting unfolded against the backdrop of heightened unrest following the death of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, who was killed last week during an ICE-related confrontation. Her death has sparked widespread protests and school closures across the region.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem quickly defended Ross, calling Good’s actions “an act of domestic terrorism.” She said the agent believed Good was attempting to run him or other officers over with her vehicle and acted in accordance with his training.

Federal officials say more than 2,000 ICE agents have been deployed across Minneapolis as part of an expanded enforcement effort tied to alleged fraud within the local Somali community, a move driven by the Trump administration’s push to accelerate deportations.

ICE officials say dozens have already been detained. Marcos Charles, an ICE official, told Fox News that at least 60 individuals have been charged in recent days.

"We will be arresting anybody that interferes or impedes in any of these enforcement actions," Charles said. “We've already arrested 60… that have got in our way, impeded us or assaulted an officer.”