Neil Sedaka net worth: A look at ‘Breaking up is hard to do’ singer's fortune and career earnings

Music legend Neil Sedaka has died at the age of 86, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of timeless hits and decades of influence in the music industry. His family confirmed his passing in a statement to TMZ, saying they are devastated by the loss. Neil Sedaka net worth (IMDb)

About Neil Sedaka Neil Sedaka was born in Brooklyn and went on to become one of America’s most successful singers with a career spanning more than 60 years. He grew up in Brighton Beach and later got a scholarship to Juilliard’s Preparatory Division for Children where he studied classical piano.

At the age of 13 he met Howard Greenfield which started a 25-year songwriting partnership that produced many hits. Though classically trained, Sedaka was drawn to pop music and found major success in the early 1960s as part of the Brill Building scene, scoring three No. 1 hits and nine Top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

What was Neil Sedaka's net worth? According to The Celebrity Net Worth, Neil Sedaka has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

He built his fortune through decades of hit songs, live performance and songwriting for other major artists.

Over the years, Sedaka has written or co written more than 500 songs and sold millions of albums worldwide. His most frequent songwriting partners have been Howard Greenfield and Phil Cody.

He has released more than 25 studio albums, including 'Emergence' (1971), 'All You Need Is the Music' (1978) and 'The Music of My Life' (2010).

Some of his most popular songs are, ‘Stairway to Heaven,’ ‘Calendar Girl,’ ‘Breaking Up Is Hard to Do’ and ‘Solitaire’.

In 1982, he has also published his autobiography named "Laughter in the Rain: My Own Story." Since late 2019, he has also hosted a monthly radio show on Sirius XM called ‘In The Key of Neil.’

However, the official cause of his death has not yet been made public yet. But according to TMZ, which cited LA County West Hollywood sheriff’s station, that deputies responded to a “medical request” call and he was taken to a hospital around 8 am local time.