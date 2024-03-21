Nestle USA recalls Starbucks-branded metallic mugs after burn injury reports, here's how to get full refund

Nestle USA has recalled more than 440,000 Starbucks mugs that were sold as holiday gifts between November 2023 and January 2024. Nestle made the decision after receiving reports that Starbucks mugs could overheat and crack, resulting in burns and other injuries.(Bloomberg)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Nestle made the decision after receiving reports that the drink containers could overheat and crack, resulting in burns and other injuries.

The Starbucks-branded gift sets were sold for about $10, $13 or $20 through major retailers such as Walmart and Target.

The CPSC has advised customers who purchased the gift sets to refrain from using them. They have been asked to return the sets or approach Nestlé USA for a full refund. On returning their gift, people will be given a choice of either receiving a gift card or cash.

CPSC receives complaints of burn injuries from customers

Nestlé USA said in a separate statement that it learned about the issues with the mugs after receiving feedback from customers.

The CPSC has so fare received 12 complaints that the mugs are subject to overheating and breaking. While one person had reported blisters on fingers, nearly 10 people have suffered serious burn injuries on their hands.

According to a recall notice, the mugs, created from porcelain with a metallic covering, can overheat or break if microwaved or filled with "extremely hot liquids".

Four gifts sets are part of the recall – Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug, Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug and Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug.

How to receive a refund?

In order to request a refund, the affected customers must visit Nestlé USA's website and drop down to "Leave Us a Message."

After clicking on "complaint" button, press "recall" from the drop-down menu.

Now, you are required to attach an image of the mug or mention the gift set identifier code (which can be found on the bottom of the cup).

The next step is to fill out the form and click "send."

The recall notice stated that the consumers are not required to provide a receipt to receive a complete refund.

If you want to directly connect with Nestlé USA, then you can dial 800-681-1676 between 9 am and 6 pm EST, from Monday to Friday.