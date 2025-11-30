Netanyahu speaks with family of last Israeli hostage in Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the family of the last Israeli hostage still held in Gaza that he is determined to ensure Ran Gvili's body is returned, the premier's office said Saturday. Netanyahu also spoke with Boonyarit Vichienpuntu, Thailand's ambassador to Israel, and updated him on the efforts to return the only other slain hostage still held in Gaza, Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak.(File/REUTERS)

Gvili, 24, an officer in Israel's Yasam elite police unit, fell in battle on October 7, 2023 during the unprecedented attack led by Hamas on southern Israel. His body was taken to Gaza.

On Friday, Netanyahu "informed his parents, Talik and Itzik, about the efforts Israel is making for his return and his determination to bring him for a proper Jewish burial", his office said.

Netanyahu also spoke with Boonyarit Vichienpuntu, Thailand's ambassador to Israel, and updated him on the efforts to return the only other slain hostage still held in Gaza, Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak.

"The prime minister conveyed that the government of Israel... and the security forces are making extensive efforts for his return and that the State of Israel's support for the families of the Thai hostages and returnees will always continue," the statement said.

Rinthalak, 43, worked in plantations at the Beeri kibbutz near the Gaza Strip and was one of several Thai labourers killed in the October 7 attack and whose bodies were taken to Gaza. His death was confirmed by Israel in May 2024.

Under the terms of a US-sponsored ceasefire agreement that entered into force between Israel and Hamas on October 10, the Islamist group committed to returning all the 48 hostages it held captive, of whom 20 were alive.

It has so far returned 46, including the body of a fallen soldier who was abducted more than a decade ago.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the main group representing those taken captive to Gaza, announced Saturday it was organising a rally in Tel Aviv the latest in a series of weekly gatherings to put pressure on Netanyahu's government to see all of the hostages returned.

"Tonight, the families of the hostages and returnees are calling on the public to come to Hostages Square and stand alongside them with a clear message: Ran and Sudthisak must come home we cannot let this opportunity slip away!" the forum said in a statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.