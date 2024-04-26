Netizens horrified as viral image shows anti-Israel protester at GWU holding ‘final solution’ sign

An anti-Israel protester sparked horror after being photographed with a sign reading “final solution” at George Washington University. It is a Nazi plan to exterminate every Jew. A Viral image shows an anti-Israel protester at GWU holding a ‘final solution’ sign (@zach_kessel/X)

The man, who remains unidentified, stood among students on the Washington, DC campus. He was seen holding a huge Palestinian flag and the sign with the horrifying words on it.

Adolf Hitler is known to have used the expression to sum up his plan for the “annihilation of the Jews.” The symbol, used during the Holocaust, has sparked outrage on social media.

On the above post, one user commented, “These haters don't even know enough to be embarrassed by their disgraceful verbal assaults.” “This man is probably not a student, but why are the other people around him seem completely unbothered?” one user said, while another wrote, “The mask is off. But will the administrators care?”

“In today's world, are we to accept this sign in public as friendly free speech and nothing else? Are we to condemn it outright and expect others to follow? I am so confused about the where we are,” one user said. Another wrote, “Heaven help us. This is beyond ridiculous and disgusting.”

Protest on the George Washington University campus

As protests have erupted in several colleges across the US, thousands of anti-Israel demonstrators swarmed George Washington University’s campus on Thursday, April 25. The GW Hatchet, the university’s newspaper, says that the students are “demanding that GW divests from companies tied to Israel, drop the alleged charges against pro-Palestinian student organizers and disclose all its endowments and investments.”

The DMV Coalition of Students for Justice in Palestine claimed it organised the protest, Fox 5 reported. A statement from GW said that GW asked D.C. police to help relocate the “unauthorized” protest. It added that it “will not allow students from other local colleges or unaffiliated individuals to trespass on our campus.”

“The encampment, unlike some demonstrations in the past, is an unauthorized use of university space at this location and violated several university policies,” GW said. “Occupying campus grounds, establishing outdoor encampments, and blocking access to buildings create safety concerns and can disrupt learning and study, especially during this critical final exam period.”

It added, ““Such activities are inconsistent with the university’s mission, values, and commitment to providing a safe environment for all students and employees.”