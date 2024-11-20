Netizens warn Elon Musk over plan to meet rival billionaire Alex Soros: 'Don't meet with the devil'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday expressed his desire to meet Alexander Soros, a rival billionaire and the son of Democratic financier George Soros, to understand his goals. Elon Musk replied to Alexander Soros: “I would be curious to meet and understand your goals better."(REUTERS)

This development came after writer John Nichols tweeted that neither candidate received the majority of votes in the November election, prompting major discussion on X.

“Trump has steadily ticked down as votes are counted. Harris has ticked up,” Nichols wrote.

In the popular vote count, the gap between Trump and Harris was narrowing to less than 1.7 points, with the GOP leader at 49.94 percent and the US VP at 48.26 percent, the writer mentioned.

Alexander Soros says ‘it’s not a powerful mandate'

Following the election, Trump asserted a strong mandate as he was then gaining much over half of the vote. However, tens of millions of ballots remain uncounted. As the count draws to a close, it seems that the majority of Americans did not support Trump, Nichols said in a tweet.

As soon as Nichols' tweet went viral, it sparked a debate concerning the validity of Trump's “mandate” and how the media reported the outcome. However, Alexander Soros, a liberal billionaire, fueled the flames with his tweet, saying: “It is not a powerful mandate, and the numbers are important.”

He further quoted Nichols and said, “They provide Democrats and progressives, however, is an argument against despair and surrender,” adding that the election was so close and it was “not a surprise!”

Musk joins discussion, expresses his curiosity to meet Alexander Soros

However, the real surprise for social media users came with X owner Musk, who is renowned for his unpredictable social media presence, joined the conversation with his simple yet powerful statement. “I would be curious to meet and understand your goals better,” he replied to to Soros.

Musk's remarks triggered speculation about whether the SpaceX CEO was offering a olive branch to someone from a well-known progressive family or a chance for two influential people with different opinions to have a meaningful conversation.

Responding to Musk, Soros said, he is “open to meeting.”

“I often learn most from people whose views are different than my own,” he added, indicating that he was prepared to have what might turn out to be a contentious discussion.

Netizens warn Elon Musk

As their conversation went viral, one X user said, “Don't meet with the devil!”, referring to the controversies surrounding the Soros family.

“You can’t understand his goals unless he actually tells you why he’s doing it. And he won’t because it ends with his group having global power,” another wrote.

Some users even suggested Musk not to trust him. “George would be a bridge too far. It wouldn't be advisable to cut off a potential ally for the sins of his father. That said, the fruit do not often stray from the shade of that tree without being carried.”

Some users lauded Musk, stating that “Very noble of you, Elon” as open and transparent conversation will lead to the “greater good.”