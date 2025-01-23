New fire breaks out near Los Angeles, forcing 19,000 people to evacuate

A new wildfire started north of Los Angeles on Wednesday, quickly spreading and forcing thousands to evacuate in an area already affected by major fires. A plume of smoke from the new Hughes fire is seen behind the California State Route 14 highway from Santa Clarita, California, on January 22, 2025.(AFP)

Intense flames were consuming hillsides near Castaic Lake, quickly spreading to cover 5,000 acres (2,000 hectares) in just over two hours.

The fire was fueled by powerful, dry Santa Ana winds, which swept through the area, carrying a large cloud of smoke and embers ahead of the flames.

Around 19,000 people were ordered to evacuate from areas surrounding the lake, situated about 35 miles north of Los Angeles, near Santa Clarita.

“I'm just praying that our house doesn't burn down,” one man told broadcaster KTLA as he packed his car.

The fire broke out while the greater Los Angeles area was still reeling from two massive fires that claimed more than two dozen lives and destroyed thousands of buildings.

Robert Jensen of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department urged everyone in the affected area of the new fire to evacuate immediately.

“We've seen the devastation caused by people failing to follow those orders in the Palisades and Eaton fires. I don't want to see that here in our community as well. If you've been issued an evacuation order, please get out,” he said.

Police were seen driving through the neighborhood, telling people to leave as the fire spread.

Footage showed helicopters and planes dropping water and retardant on the fire.

The fleet included two Super Scoopers, large amphibious planes that can carry hundreds of gallons (liters) of water.

Fire crews from Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest were also working on the ground to fight the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire is unclear, but it started during red flag conditions, when strong winds and low humidity make it easier for fires to spread quickly.

With AFP inputs