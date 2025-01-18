Ben Affleck spotted out with his son after military presence near home amid LA fires

Ben Affleck was spotted enjoying a low-key afternoon with his middle child, Fin, 16, in Los Angeles this Friday, just days after his home narrowly escaped the destructive Los Angeles fires. The 52-year-old actor, who shares Fin, along with daughter Violet, 19, and son Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, appeared to be spending some quality time with his child. Ben Affleck enjoys a quiet afternoon with son Fin in LA after nearby fires. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Affleck looks subdued while out with son

Fin, who uses they/them pronouns, looked in high spirits as they strolled down a sunny sidewalk, while Affleck looked a bit more reserved and kept a calmer demeanour. He bundled himself in layers as he wore a white shirt with a button-down knit cardigan and a fleece-trimmed jacket on top. He wore khaki pants and low-top boots to complete the look with sunglasses hanging from his shirt, as reported by Daily Mail.

Affleck’s visit outside comes a day after he returned home to a military Hummer parked outside his home which was followed by a visit from police and the FBI. However, the actor appeared unbothered by the presence of the military which also included members National Guard.

Why was the military near Affleck’s home?

Investigators have been probing the area for any security footage that could reveal whether a drone was launched from the vicinity, potentially responsible for damaging an aircraft that was assisting with firefighting efforts during the Palisades fire last week. While the Oscar-winning actor was seen conversing with law enforcement a few days ago, he had no direct interaction with the soldiers stationed near his mansion.

Meanwhile, a local news station KTLA reported that Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, who own a property in the area, had the police called to their neighbourhood early Sunday morning after a possible burglary report. Two individuals were detained for breaking curfew but were later released., as reported by Daily Mail.

As the fires continue to rage, the Palisades fire is now 31 per cent contained, and the Eaton fire stands at 65 per cent containment, with high winds that initially fueled the flames beginning to subside and the death toll was at 27, as reported by CBS.

Harris, who will leave office on January 20, has decided to use their California home as their base going forward, as reported by Page Six.