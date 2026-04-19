New Jersey fire today: Thick smoke seen across North Bergen, Union City, Hoboken and Secaucus

Update: According to All State Fire Incident Network, a third-alarm fire broke out in Union City at 3812 Bergen Turnpike, where firefighters arrived to find a fully involved garage fire that had extended to a nearby private dwelling. A third alarm was transmitted as crews worked to bring the blaze under control.

Fire in New Jersey.(Representative image/ Unsplash)

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Initial report: Thick smoke billowed across parts of North Bergen, Union City, Hoboken and Secaucus in New Jersey on Saturday as firefighters responded to a major blaze in the area.

Videos shared on social media showed dense smoke rising from near a residential neighborhood in North Bergen, with loud bangs that sounded like possible explosions.

The cause of the fire and its exact location were not immediately known.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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