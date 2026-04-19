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New Jersey fire today: Thick smoke seen across North Bergen, Union City, Hoboken and Secaucus
Thick smoke billowed across parts of North Bergen, Union City, Hoboken and Secaucus in New Jersey on Saturday.
Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 01:52 am IST
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Update: According to All State Fire Incident Network, a third-alarm fire broke out in Union City at 3812 Bergen Turnpike, where firefighters arrived to find a fully involved garage fire that had extended to a nearby private dwelling. A third alarm was transmitted as crews worked to bring the blaze under control.
Initial report: Thick smoke billowed across parts of North Bergen, Union City, Hoboken and Secaucus in New Jersey on Saturday as firefighters responded to a major blaze in the area.
Videos shared on social media showed dense smoke rising from near a residential neighborhood in North Bergen, with loud bangs that sounded like possible explosions.
The cause of the fire and its exact location were not immediately known.
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