New Jersey tragedy: Family dies in ‘single-vehicle’ crash; teen son left all alone

Three out of four members of a New Jersey family died in a single-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway on Saturday, September 14. The victims include 54-year-old parents David and Michele Dryerman and their 17-year-old daughter Brooke. David Dryerman, 54, was reportedly driving a Tesla Model S on the Garden State Parkway north in Woodbridge Township on Saturday night. His wife Michele, 54, and daughter Brooke, 17, were passengers. All three died in the single-car crash.(GoFundMe)

The unprecedented heart-wrenching tragedy has left 19-year-old Max Dryerman, who was away at college during the accident, all alone.

The New Jersey State Police confirmed the PEOPLE that Max's father was driving a Tesla Model S on the Garden State Parkway north in Woodbridge Township on Saturday night. The family's car eventually “ran off the road and hit a sign, a guardrail, and concert bridge support” as the three people were on their way back home from a live music outing at the See. Hear. Now Festival, per nj1015.com's report.

The sole college-attending member of the Dryerman family has since organised a GoFundMe campaign so that donations could support his college journey “as well as charities of Max's choices.”

“He's considering donating to Camp Raspberry, an after school program for children with special needs,” the fundraiser informs. His sister Brooke served as co-president of the Pascack Hills High School chapter.

The message concludes, “Max would also like to donate to an organization supporting teens battling anxiety and depression, as well as to Jewish causes.”

With an investigation underway, additional information has yet to be delivered. So far, authorities have said that David, his wife and their teen daughter “sustained fatal injuries.”

Community shares solemn messages after the New Jersey family's passing

Carlos A. Rendo, Woodcliff Mayor, extended his condolences after hearing of the fatal tragedy on Sunday, September 15. “I just received word of this terrible tragedy. I am in shock. Please keep the family in your prayers,” he wrote on Facebook.

According to the Pascack Press, approximately 150 people from Brooke's school and the Valley Chabad Center for Jewish Living held a candle-lighting ceremony on Sunday in the aftermath of the incident.

The School of Rock Waldwick, a music school in Waldwick, New Jersey, also shared a heartwarming message on Facebook, calling David a “dear friend” and “cherished member of our Adult Jam.” The post further mentioned that the deceased father's son, Max, “also played keys with us for many years.”