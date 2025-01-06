Menu Explore
New Orleans attack: Shamsud-Din Jabbar visited French Quarter twice, recorded videos

ByHT News Desk
Jan 06, 2025 01:30 AM IST

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Houston, also travelled to Cairo, Egypt, as well as Ontario, Canada, before the attack.

The man responsible for the truck attack in New Orleans that killed 14 people on New Year's Day had visited the city twice before and recorded video of the French Quarter with hands-free glasses, the FBI has said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released photos of surveillance footage that shows Shamsud-Din Jabbar an hour before he drove a truck down Bourbon Street, New Orleans, early Jan. 1, 2025.(AP)
The Federal Bureau of Investigation released photos of surveillance footage that shows Shamsud-Din Jabbar an hour before he drove a truck down Bourbon Street, New Orleans, early Jan. 1, 2025.(AP)

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Houston, also travelled to Cairo, Egypt, as well as Ontario, Canada, before the attack. However, according to the FBI, it is not clear whether his trips abroad were connected to the attack.

"We have also tracked that Jabbar travelled to Cairo, Egypt, from June 22 until July 3 of 2023. A few days later, he flew to Ontario, Canada, on July 10 and returned to the US on July 13 of 2023," Lyonel Myrthil, FBI special agent in charge of the New Orleans field office, said at a press briefing, according to Reuters.

Also Read | New Orleans attacker had suspected bomb materials at home, officials say

"Our agents are getting answers as to where he went, who he met with and how those trips may or may not tie into his actions in our city in New Orleans," he added.

Jabbar, who the FBI says pledged loyalty to the Islamic State jihadist group, used a pickup truck to kill and wound revellers in New Orleans's crowded French Quarter on New Year's Day, before being killed by police.

Fourteen people were killed, and about 30 other people suffered injuries in the attack.

Also Read | New Orleans truck attack: British man among 15 killed in rampage

The New Orleans attack coincided with a high-profile incident in Las Vegas a few hours later, where a Tesla Cybertruck blew up outside the Trump International Hotel, killing the driver.

Jabbar proclaimed his support for the Islamic State militant group in online videos posted hours before he struck. It was the deadliest IS-inspired assault on US soil in years, laying bare what federal officials have warned is a resurgent international terrorism threat.

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
