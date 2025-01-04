New Orleans truck attack: British man among 15 killed in rampage

A British man has been confirmed as one of the victims of a deadly vehicle attack on New Year's Day in New Orleans. Edward Pettifer, 31, from Chelsea, was killed when a man in a pick-up truck drove through crowds on Bourbon Street, in the city’s popular French Quarter. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are supporting Mr. Pettifer's family during this difficult time. Edward Pettifer has been named by Metropolitan Police as one of the victims of the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans(PA file photo)

Authorities have confirmed that at least 14 people were killed and at least 35 others injured in the attack. The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove through the crowd before exiting the vehicle and opening fire. He was subsequently shot by police officers who responded to the scene.

Mr. Pettifer's family released a statement expressing their devastation at the loss of their loved one. “The entire family are devastated at the tragic news of Ed’s death in New Orleans. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many. We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack. We request that we can grieve the loss of Ed as a family in private. Thank you.”

Also read: New Orleans attack: ‘Bomb materials’ at home; Shamsud-Din Jabbar was preparing for weeks. What FBI found so far?

The New Orleans coroner confirmed Mr. Pettifer's cause of death as “blunt force injuries.” Metropolitan Police said family liaison officers are working with Mr. Pettifer’s relatives to support them through the process of returning his body to the UK. The Foreign Office also stated that it is providing support to the family and is in contact with US authorities.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell expressed her condolences, stating at a press conference, "Our hearts and prayers continue to go out to the victims’ families. They matter to us, and we are committed to supporting them." The victims ranged in age from 18 to 63, with one remaining unidentified, according to the coroner.

Also read: New Orleans attack puts spotlight on Islamic State com

The attack occurred around 3:15am local time on New Year’s Day. The FBI confirmed that an Islamic State flag was found inside the suspect’s vehicle, and explosive devices were discovered nearby. Authorities believe Jabbar acted alone during the attack.