An aspiring nurse, a football star, a single mother: What we know about New Orleans truck attack victims

At least 15 people were killed, and 30 others were injured after a US Army veteran drove a truck “displaying an ISIS flag” through makeshift barriers, striking revellers in New Orleans' bustling French Quarter on New Year's Day in New Orleans. Tiger Bech, former Princeton football star, killed in New Orleans New Year’s attack.(Source: NYP)

Bourbon Street, a symbol of indulgence and festivity in New Orleans, was shrouded in grief on Wednesday as the city grappled with the aftermath of the tragic event. Several blocks of the French Quarter, known for its lively entertainment, were cordoned off following the deadly incident that left 15 people dead and a profound impact on the heart of the Big Easy.

Authorities have not yet released the victims' names, but family members and acquaintances have identified at least four of those killed in the attack. New Orleans Coroner Dwight McKenna said on Wednesday evening that the names of all the deceased would be made public after autopsies are finalised and their next of kin have been notified.

What do we know about the victims?

Nikyra Dedeaux, 18: An aspiring nurse from Mississippi, Nikyra was set to begin her nursing studies at Blue Cliff College later in January. She was in New Orleans celebrating New Year's with a cousin and a friend when the incident occurred. Her mother, Melissa Dedeaux, appeared to confirm her death in a Facebook post, writing: “When your parents say don't go anywhere please listen to them. My baby is gone y’all. My baby is gone she is no longer with us.” Attempts to contact Melissa Dedeaux for confirmation were not immediately successful.

Nicole Perez, 28: Recently promoted, Nicole was preparing to move into a new apartment and teaching her 4-year-old son to read. Her boss, Kimberly Usher, who owns the New Orleans deli where Nicole worked, recalled that she often brought her son to work and engaged him in spelling games. Usher described her as a hardworking mother and dedicated employee, saying: "She was just getting a new apartment, so her and her son were about to start their new life. And now that's no more."

Tiger Bech, 27: Originally from Lafayette, Louisiana, Tiger was a Princeton University graduate and a former football player. His high school principal, Marty Cannon, learned of his death through mutual connections and described him as an exceptional athlete and intellectual. Cannon said: “I've seen a lot of great athletes, but there are things that Tiger could do on the football field that I never saw anyone else do… He was smart, he was an intellectual, just an impressive guy.” Tiger, who worked in finance in New York, was visiting New Orleans for the holidays.

Reggie Hunter, 37: A father of two from Baton Rouge, Reggie worked as a warehouse manager and took pride in his eldest son's academic achievements. According to the Times-Picayune, he enjoyed exercising with friends and family. Efforts to reach his cousin, Shirell Jackson, for further details were unsuccessful, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from Reuters, Associated Press)