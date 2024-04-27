New York area rattled by 2.9 magnitude earthquake, no immediate reports of damage

A small earthquake jolted New York area around 10 am on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGC). The quake jolted Gladstone just around 10 am roughly 40 miles west of the Big Apple.

Magnitude 2.9 quake jolted Gladstone, New Jersey, which is situated roughly 40 miles west of the Big Apple.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to the USGS's website, the small quake was not felt by many as it caused light shaking.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management stated that there have been no early reports of damage to buildings, roads, or infrastructure as a result of the earthquake.

4.8 earthquake hit New York, New Jersey and the Northeast

The quake came just few weeks after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattled New York, New Jersey and the Northeast, sending shockwaves through the NY metro area.

There were reports of minor damage, including a water main break and gas leakage in the town near the epicenter of the April 5 earthquake. Some homes in New Jersey were declared hazardous because of potential earthquake damage.

The strong quake caused at least 134 aftershocks over the weeks. However, there is currently no information if the Saturday quake has any links with the previous one.

While earthquake hardly witness in the New York–New Jersey region, there are a few minor fault lines beneath Manhattan and the Ramapo Fault, a significant fault in New Jersey.

About 42 million people felt the April 5 earthquake, which was the most powerful to strike the New York metro region since 1884. Following the rumble, many New Yorkers fled their houses and gathered on the streets, resulting in a mild chaos.

New Jersey residents expresses shock over quake

Reacting to the small quake on Saturday, residents of New Jersey expressed shock that their state experienced another earthquake so quickly.

“NJ is not supposed to have earthquakes SO WHY THE FUCK WE GETTING THEM?!” one X user wrote.

“We got hit again! This is NOT NATURAL! It’s NJ! We don’t get earthquakes!” another added.

“Every Saturday, at approximately 10:30 a.m. there is a New Jersey #earthquake,” one more reacted.