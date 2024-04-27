 Taiwan rattled by 6.1 magnitude earthquake, no immediate reports of damage | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taiwan rattled by 6.1 magnitude earthquake, no immediate reports of damage

Reuters |
Apr 27, 2024 12:52 AM IST

Taiwan was once again rattled by a series of strong quakes on Friday, with no immediate damage reported as of now.

Two earthquakes, the largest a 6.1 magnitude, struck Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien on Saturday, the island's weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.

A securities manager points to a fluctuating stock indicator in Taipei, Taiwan. Stock markets in Asia were mixed with investment sentiment on the wane amid Europe's ongoing debt crisis.
A securities manager points to a fluctuating stock indicator in Taipei, Taiwan. Stock markets in Asia were mixed with investment sentiment on the wane amid Europe's ongoing debt crisis.

The quakes, within half an hour of each other in the early hours of the morning, shook buildings in the capital, Taipei.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: Dozens of earthquakes rattle Taiwan, no major damage reported

The first quake had a depth of 24.9 km (15.5 miles) and hit just off Hualien's coast, while the second with a magnitude of 5.8 had a depth of 18.9 km (11.7 miles) and hit a similar location, Taiwan's weather administration said.

Taiwan has been hit by more than 1,000 aftershocks since a 7.2 magnitude quake struck Hualien earlier this month, killing 17 people.

Read more: Taiwan's Hualien suffers five earthquakes in nine minutes

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

Read more: What do Taiwan's (and Himachal's and New York's) earthquakes teach us about our preparedness?

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Taiwan rattled by 6.1 magnitude earthquake, no immediate reports of damage
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On