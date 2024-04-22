Taiwan's Hualien suffers five earthquakes in nine minutes

Five earthquakes struck Shoufeng Township, Hualien County, in eastern Taiwan on Monday within just 9 minutes, as reported by Central News Agency Focus Taiwan. Five earthquakes struck Shoufeng Township, Hualien County, in eastern Taiwan on Monday within just 9 minutes, as reported by Central News Agency Focus Taiwan. (Representational picture)(File photo)

The seismic activity occurred between 5:08 pm and 5:17 pm (local time).

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"Five #earthquakes struck Shoufeng Township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, in 9 minutes between 5:08 p.m. and 5:17 p.m. (UTC 8)," CNA Focus Taiwan posted on X.

ALSO READ| What do Taiwan's (and Himachal's and New York's) earthquakes teach us about our preparedness?

Two weeks ago, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter Scale rocked Taiwan's eastern shores, leaving four people dead and over 700 others injured.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.5 - 11 km NE of Hualien City, Taiwan," the US Geological Survey (USGS) said in a post on X.

The quake that struck Hualien City on April 3 killed four people and injured more than 700 others, the National Fire Agency said while adding that of those injured, 132 are in Hualien County, near the epicentre of the quake.