 Taiwan's Hualien suffers five earthquakes in nine minutes | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taiwan's Hualien suffers five earthquakes in nine minutes

ANI |
Apr 22, 2024 07:29 PM IST

The seismic activity in Taiwan's Hualien occurred between 5:08 pm and 5:17 pm (local time).

Five earthquakes struck Shoufeng Township, Hualien County, in eastern Taiwan on Monday within just 9 minutes, as reported by Central News Agency Focus Taiwan.

Five earthquakes struck Shoufeng Township, Hualien County, in eastern Taiwan on Monday within just 9 minutes, as reported by Central News Agency Focus Taiwan. (Representational picture)(File photo)
Five earthquakes struck Shoufeng Township, Hualien County, in eastern Taiwan on Monday within just 9 minutes, as reported by Central News Agency Focus Taiwan. (Representational picture)(File photo)

The seismic activity occurred between 5:08 pm and 5:17 pm (local time).

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"Five #earthquakes struck Shoufeng Township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, in 9 minutes between 5:08 p.m. and 5:17 p.m. (UTC 8)," CNA Focus Taiwan posted on X.

ALSO READ| What do Taiwan's (and Himachal's and New York's) earthquakes teach us about our preparedness?

Two weeks ago, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter Scale rocked Taiwan's eastern shores, leaving four people dead and over 700 others injured.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.5 - 11 km NE of Hualien City, Taiwan," the US Geological Survey (USGS) said in a post on X.

The quake that struck Hualien City on April 3 killed four people and injured more than 700 others, the National Fire Agency said while adding that of those injured, 132 are in Hualien County, near the epicentre of the quake.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Taiwan's Hualien suffers five earthquakes in nine minutes
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On