New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani faces Donald Trump in White House showdown

New York's incoming leftist mayor Zohran Mamdani marches into the White House on Friday for a high-stakes sit-down with President Donald Trump, after a bruising war of words that lit up cable news and social media.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old political insurgent who rocketed from obscurity to win City Hall earlier this month, said Thursday he was "ready for whatever happens."

Sparks could fly when the self-described Democratic socialist meets the 79-year-old Republican leader who has branded him a "communist" and even suggested the Ugandan-born New Yorker should be deported.

Both men hail from the Queens borough of New York City and both are masters of political theater -- but their styles couldn't be more different.

The Oval Office showdown is seen more as a clash of ideologies, generations and egos than a courtesy call, with Trump thriving on bombast and grievance as Mamdani pitches affordability and inclusion.

"Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you -- turn the volume up!" Mamdani said during a defiant acceptance speech making clear to the president that he would not be cowed or sidelined.

But Trump struck a conciliatory tone Friday as he was asked by Fox News Radio to react to Mamdani's anti-Trump campaign rhetoric, telling the network: "I was hitting him a little hard too, in all fairness."

"He's got a different philosophy -- he's a little bit different. I give a lot of credit for the run," Trump said.

"He did a successful run, and we all know that runs are not easy, but I think we'll get along fine. Look, we're looking for the same thing -- we want to make New York strong."

Mamdani focused his pre-meeting messaging on the cost of living, posting on X that it was “time for a city government that puts affordability at the top of the agenda.”

- Political lightning strike -

Trump has threatened to make life difficult for the young political upstart.

Beyond mocking Mamdani's South Asian name, the president is dangling cuts to federal funding and even National Guard deployments -- a tactic he used against other Democratic cities.

For New Yorkers, that could mean billions lost and troops on the streets once Mamdani, set to become the city's first Muslim mayor, takes office.

Mamdani's rise has been nothing short of electric. Virtually unknown a year ago, he stormed the political barricades with a campaign promising rent freezes, free buses, and city-run grocery stores -- untested ideas that nevertheless resonated with voters crushed by soaring costs.

He didn't just win -- he shattered records, pulling in more than one million votes, the first New York mayoral candidate to do so since 1969.

- Into the lion's den -

Yet the firebrand progressive has shown flashes of pragmatism, soothing centrists wary of a radical shake-up.

He reappointed incumbent police commissioner Jessica Tisch, a steady hand popular with rank-and-file officers, and named veteran bureaucrat Dean Fuleihan as his first deputy mayor -- signs of continuity amid his promised revolution.

On the trail, Mamdani cast himself as part of the anti-Trump resistance, but he has since stressed his desire to work with the president on the "national crisis of affordability."

Oval Office encounters with Trump often turn into ambush theater -- a lesson absorbed by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who endured a public dressing-down by Trump's vice president.

Columbia University political analyst Lincoln Mitchell warned that Mamdani could walk into a Zelensky-like situation, where Trump watched his vice president, JD Vance, censure the wartime Ukrainian leader in front of the world's media.

"It certainly could -- you could see Vance just picking at him," he told AFP.

"Look for the outcome of that meeting to be something to the effect of, 'I think I can work with (him) -- but we will see how it goes and I'm hopeful -- we both want the city to succeed'," said Syracuse University politics professor Grant Reeher.

