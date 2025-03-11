New York pro-Palestine protest: Arrests made during march against Mahmoud Khalil's detention

Arrests have been made during a pro-Palestine march in New York protesting the ICE arrest of Mahmoud Khalil. Khalil, a former student at Columbia University, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the weekend. A Palestinian-American with a green card, Khalil is married to an American citizen who is eight months pregnant, the New York Times reported.

Pro-Palestinian protestors demonstrate in the Soho district of Manhattan in New York City on March 10, 2025. (AFP)