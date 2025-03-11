Menu Explore
New York pro-Palestine protest: Arrests made during march against Mahmoud Khalil's detention

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 11, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Arrests have been made during a pro-Palestine march in New York protesting the ICE arrest of former Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil.

Arrests have been made during a pro-Palestine march in New York protesting the ICE arrest of Mahmoud Khalil. Khalil, a former student at Columbia University, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the weekend. A Palestinian-American with a green card, Khalil is married to an American citizen who is eight months pregnant, the New York Times reported.

Pro-Palestinian protestors demonstrate in the Soho district of Manhattan in New York City on March 10, 2025. (AFP)
Pro-Palestinian protestors demonstrate in the Soho district of Manhattan in New York City on March 10, 2025. (AFP)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
