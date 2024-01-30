Next US Fed Reserve Meeting: When will it take place & what can we expect?

In its forthcoming meeting on January 30-31, the US Federal Reserve is unlikely to reduce interest rates. Many experts predict the Fed to keep interest rates stable at 5.25%-5.50%, after raising them to a 22-year high in order to combat inflation. However, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has projected numerous rate declines through 2024 as inflation falls and the economy slows. Fed Chair Jerome Powell(AP )

The FOMC is the Federal Reserve System's monetary policymaking arm, and its actions have significant implications for the US economy.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

What is Fed's median target rate for 2024?

As per the figures provided by Summary of Economic Projections for 2024, GDP growth will slow from 1.5% to 1.4%, unemployment will continue at 4.1%, and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation will fall from 2.5% to 2.4%. The Fed's median target rate for 2024 is currently 4.6%, down from 5.1% in June, or 0.50 basis points.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell underlined that future actions would be reached on a meeting-by-meeting basis, implying that either a rate hike or a drop is possible but not guaranteed. If Powel hints at a possible rate drop in March, the US dollar will likely fall versus all significant currencies. USDJPY may fall to the 140.00-142.00 region by the end of this trading week, FX Empire reported.

Also Read: US economy sees remarkable growth at 3.3% in fourth quarter than expected

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic still believes the first rate cut won't take place until the third quarter.

The Fed's policy choices will ultimately be determined by the economic statistics released in the following weeks, particularly measures of inflation, employment, and productivity. The Federal Reserve will also regularly monitor credit conditions, financial markets, and global developments.

Will market rates remain constant in January?

Markets expect rates to remain constant in January, with a 48% chance of a rate drop at the ensuing meeting in March, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

A reduction in Fed rates would result in lower borrowing costs throughout the economy. This includes lower interest rates on many sorts of loans, such as credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, and business loans, which are typically connected to the federal funds rate.

The Fed raised rates 11 times during the 2022-2023 cycle to curb inflation, although rates have remained stable at 5.25%-5.50% since July.

Also Read: US Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged for third straight time

What happened in the last Fed's meet & when will first rate decrease take place?

When they last met in December, the Fed's 19 officials who decide interest-rate decisions said they planned to drop the benchmark rate three times this year. However, the timing of these rate decreases, which would result in lower borrowing rates for households and companies, remains uncertain, Associated Press reported.

Most analysts expect the first rate decrease to take place in May or June, though a cut at the Fed's March meeting is not out of the question. The timing of rate decreases will almost definitely be the primary focus of the Fed's two-day meeting, which concludes Wednesday. The Fed is almost certain to say after the meeting that it is keeping its benchmark rate unchanged at around 5.4%, where it has stayed since July, its highest point ever.