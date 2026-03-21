Nick Baumel controversy explained: Mayo Clinic student faces backlash over viral ‘misogynistic’ videos

A fourth-year medical student at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Nick Baumel, has come under scrutiny after videos attributed to him sparked backlash across social media this week. Baumel, who had built a sizable following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, allegedly shared content that critics described as misogynistic and unprofessional. The clips reportedly included jokes about sensitive medical topics such as yeast infections and catheter procedures. ((Instagram/Nick Baumel))

Social media users accused him of mocking female patients and acting out simulated clinical scenarios in what many called a “crude manner.”

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The clips reportedly included jokes about sensitive medical topics such as yeast infections and catheter procedures. As they gained traction online, doctors, medical students and women’s health advocates condemned the tone and content.

Medical community reacts The controversy spilled into broader discussions about professionalism in medicine. Several physicians publicly called on Mayo Clinic to take action, tagging the institution in posts demanding accountability.

As cited by MedPage Today, physician Katheryn Hudon, DO, weighed in on the wider issue, saying, “Medical education reform [is] being hijacked by people who have never sat in a lecture hall, survived a call night, or signed a contract they didn't fully understand.”

Online reactions were mixed, with some users focusing on professional ethics while others debated issues within the medical community.

Has Mayo Clinic taken action? Speculation about disciplinary action intensified after Baumel reportedly deleted his social media accounts amid the backlash.

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Unverified claims on forums like Reddit suggested he may have been expelled or removed from internal systems at the institution. Some users claiming to be insiders alleged his name no longer appeared in official directories.

However, as of now, Mayo Clinic has not issued any public statement confirming suspension, expulsion or other disciplinary measures.

Even Grok, cited in online discussions, noted there is no confirmed report of Baumel being removed from the program, adding that while the institution is believed to be aware of the situation, no official action has been announced.

Despite widespread outrage and calls for accountability, key details remain unverified. Without an official statement from Mayo Clinic, claims about Baumel’s academic status continue to circulate without confirmation.