Nicki Minaj a Republican voter? Rap star's reaction to Trump's Nigeria post fuels speculation

President Donald Trump was praised heavily by rap star Nicki Minaj on X, on Saturday. The singer shared a Truth Social post from the Republican where he highlighted the ‘existential threat’ Christians were facing in Nigeria. While her support has been lauded by the MAGA world, many have been left wondering if the 42-year-old is a Republican. Nicki Minaj's praise for Donald Trump led to many calling the singer a Republican.(X/@TheCalvinCooli1)

Before getting into Nicki Minaj or Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty's political affiliations, here's what she said about President Trump.

What Nicki Minaj said about Donald Trump

Minaj on X wrote, “Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God.”

She added, “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.” Minaj then continued, “Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice.” She concluded her message saying, “Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”

Minaj's post earned her praise from those in the MAGA world. Turning Point USA contributor Riley Gaines shared her post and wrote “Nicki Minaj is the first major figure in Hollywood I’ve seen speak out about the Christian persecution in Nigeria. I hope others follow her lead. Prayers for Christians across the world.”

Independent journalist Eric Daugherty added, “UST IN: Nicki Minaj is shocking liberals after she comes out IN SUPPORT of President Trump protecting Christians, declaring Nigeria of concern due to Islamists exterminating Christians there.” Sharing part of her post in quotes, he added, “This is the only moral response. All Christians should be together on this!”

With this praise coming in, many have claimed that Minaj is a Republican. One person wrote “Nicki minaj is a. Republican.” Another chipped in, "Nicki Minaj, here are your Republican cue cards. Say this: Kids, you don't get wealthy by being "discovered" by a rich person. Or because you were seen in a cool outfit and were writing cool snaps about guns and drugs. You get wealthy by knowing math. Money is numbers."

Yet another person expressed outrage at those quick to label her a Republican, and wrote: “What is wrong with Nicki Minaj talking about Christians being persecuted in Nigeria? They are actually killing Christians up North in Nigeria. She cannot do anything right. Just because she co-signed something that President Trump said, she is a Republican. Good grief!”

Is Nicki Minaj Republican?

Nicki Minaj's political affiliations are not known. As per the last records, she's not even a citizen of the US, and would thus not be a registered voter. In 2024, she shared that she still wasn't a citizen of the US, despite paying ‘millions of dollars’ in taxes, Vibe magazine reported.

Minaj has always been proud of New York City, but she was born in Trinidad and Tobago, in the Caribbean. The fact that Minaj wasn't a registered voter was reported a few years back by The Denver Post as well.

Notably, many thought she was Republican when she appeared to throw her weight behind former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney. In the song Mercy, Minaj had rapped “I’m a Republican voting for Mitt Romney, you lazy bitches are f—ing up the economy.” However, when Barack Obama had said that he wasn't sure Minaj had meant for her verse to be taken literally, she'd posted on X (then Twitter) “Ha! Thank you for understanding my creative humor & sarcasm Mr. President, the smart ones always do... *sends love & support*…”. She also added, “Awesome! Now I can tell my grandchildren that the 1st black President of the United States took the time to address a Nicki Minaj question,” as per Politico.

Meanwhile, Spin reported that Minaj had extended support to Andrew Cuomo, Katy Hochul, and Letitia “Tish” James in 2018 – all three being Democrats.