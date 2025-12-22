Nicki Minaj pops up at AmFest with Erika Kirk days after JD Vance nod: 'Dear God...'

Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj appeared at Turning Point USA's AmFest event alongside TPUSA CEO and Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk just days after Vice President JD Vance seemed to endorse Minaj in an X post, over fellow rapper, Cardi B. Nicki Minaj speaks during the panel discussion "Combatting Religious Violence and the Killing of Christians in Nigeria" at the US Mission to the United Nations in New York City.(AFP)

The 'Harajuku Barbie' stepped onto the stage holding Erika Kirk's hands as the crowd at AmFest applauded. Followed by the grand entry, Minaj sat down with Erika Kirk for a discussion.

Notably, Minaj, 43, has increasingly aligned with the Trump administration, raising her voice against alleged religious violence against Christians in Nigeria. She spoke at a panel discussion of the US Mission to the United Nations in Nigeria, aligned with the view of the Trump administration.

"Dear God, release your immediate intervention in this matter. Rescue the hostages and may the peace that surpasses all understanding fall upon their families right now,” she had said in the discussion held earlier in November.

The closeness with the Trump administration became evident when she shared a photo of the Anabelle doll with the caption, 'Vance>rant,' seemingly in support of JD Vance. JD Vance returned the courtesy, resharing the post on December 11 with the caption: "Nicki>Cardi."

Here's Nicki Minaj's grand entry at the AmFest:

Nicki Minaj Doubles Down On Christian's Issue

The 43-year-old rapper, who recently endorsed Donald Trump, doubled down on her recent trend of raising voice against the alleged suffering of Christians in various parts of the world, especially Nigeria. In continuity with her UN speech at New York City, she spoke about speaking up for Christians "wherever they are in this world” in the TPUSA event, as well.

"We won’t be silenced ever again, we will speak up for Christians wherever they are in this world,” Minaj said, as Erika Kirk joined the audience in applauding her.