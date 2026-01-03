What’s next after charges announced against Nicolas Maduro and his wife: US says they will ‘soon face the full wrath…’

The US launched a “large-scale strike” against Venezuela early on Saturday, with US President Donald Trump announcing that its President, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife had been captured and transported out of the country following months of intensified pressure from Washington. Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores face multiple charges in New York(REUTERS)

Charges against Maduro and his spouse

US Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that Maduro and his spouse, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York on multiple criminal charges, including “narco-terrorism.”

Bondi pledged in a social media update that the couple would “soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts”.

“Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicholas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States,” Bondi stated on X.

What’s next for Nicolas Maduro and his wife

Bondi stated that both Maduro and Flores would face prosecution in US courts after what she hailed as a successful military operation.

The Attorney General acknowledged Trump for advocating accountability and commended the military for executing the operation.

“On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People,” Bondi stated.

“A huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers,” she added.

Venezuela urges evidence of life

The Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, stated that the government is unaware of the locations of Maduro and Flores, insisting on verification of their survival.

“We demand proof of life,” Rodríguez asserted.

JD Vance gives update: US ‘offered multiple off ramps’ before striking Venezuela

Vice President JD Vance on Saturday stated that Trump provided “multiple off ramps” before the US' eventual apprehension of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the execution of a significant offensive on Caracas.

“The president offered multiple off ramps, but was very clear throughout this process: the drug trafficking must stop, and the stolen oil must be returned to the United States. Maduro is the newest person to find out that President Trump means what he says. Kudos to our brave special operators who pulled off a truly impressive operation,” Vance wrote on X.