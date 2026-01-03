Nicolas Maduro key facts: All we know about ‘captured’ President as Venezuela demands ‘proof of life’

Donald Trump has announced that the United States has captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse after a “large scale” assault on Venezuela. Nicolas Maduro captured: President Trump confirmed the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his spouse after a U.S. assault.(Reuters/ AFP)

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” Trump announced in a Truth Social post.

“This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he added.

Trump, whose administration has charged Maduro with operating drug cartels and committing various offenses, had been urging him to resign for several months.

Venezuelan VP demands ‘proof of life’ for Nicolás Maduro

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has stated that the government is unaware of the location of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

“We demand immediate proof of life from the government of President Donald Trump regarding the lives of President Maduro and the First Lady,” Rodríguez stated during an audio call to the state-owned VTV Venezuela.

She further noted that the US assault has resulted in the deaths of officials, military members, and civilians throughout the nation.

Also Read: Nicolás Maduro family: All on ‘captured’ Venezuela President's wife Cilia Flores and son Nicolás Maduro Guerra

Some key things to know about Nicolas Maduro

Maduro was born into a working-class family on November 23, 1962, as the son of a trade union leader. He worked as a bus driver during the period when army officer Hugo Chavez attempted a coup in 1992 that ultimately failed.

He advocated for Chavez’s release from incarceration and became a staunch supporter of his leftist policies. Following Chavez’s election in 1998, he secured a position in the legislature.

He advanced to the role of president of the National Assembly and subsequently served as foreign minister, traveling internationally to forge alliances through oil-funded assistance initiatives.

Chavez designated him as his chosen successor, and Maduro was narrowly elected president in 2013 after Chavez’s passing.

His administration witnessed a dramatic economic downturn marked by hyperinflation and persistent shortages. His governance became notorious for purportedly manipulated elections, food scarcity, and human rights violations, including severe crackdowns on protests in 2014 and 2017, prompting millions of Venezuelans to seek refuge abroad.

Maduro's administration faced stringent sanctions imposed by the United States and other nations. In 2020, Washington charged him with corruption and various other offenses, which Maduro dismissed as unfounded.

He was inaugurated for a third term in January 2025 following a 2024 election that was broadly denounced by international observers and the opposition as fraudulent. Numerous individuals who protested the government’s claim of victory were imprisoned.

A recent UN fact-finding mission revealed that the Bolivarian National Guard committed significant human rights abuses and crimes against humanity over a decade, specifically targeting political adversaries, often without facing consequences, Reuters reported.

The repressive actions of his government were underscored by the awarding of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.