No Green Card: Indian-origin couple In US considers shifting to Dubai amid visa nightmare, 'We're just exhausted'

An Indian-origin techie and his cardiologist spouse residing in the US are contemplating a move to Dubai because of extended delays in H-1B visa stamping, which hinder their ability to visit family in India. While they are acknowledged as essential workers, both are experiencing significant delays in obtaining Green Cards and face the possibility of being unable to return to the US if they travel internationally. Their circumstances illustrate a wider trend among skilled migrants who are reassessing their living and working locations in light of immigration challenges and global mobility alternatives.

An Indian techie and his cardiologist wife in the US are exploring a move to Dubai due to prolonged H-1B visa delays affecting family visits

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Their story was shared by immigration analyst Sam Peak, who chose not to disclose their identities and obtained their consent before opening up about their situation on social media.

The man is a technology professional who has been employed in the United States for more than ten years, while his wife is a leading cardiologist at a prestigious hospital located on the East Coast. The technology professional mentioned that he possesses a National Interest Waiver (NIW), stating that his contributions are deemed so significant to the US that he qualifies for an expedited Green Card process without the need for employer sponsorship—highlighting his value to the nation rather than to any particular organization.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: NRI techie considers moving to India after 8 years amid stress, toxic work culture in US: ‘Completely lost and helpless’ 'We're just exhausted,' says Indian-origin couple residing in US {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: NRI techie considers moving to India after 8 years amid stress, toxic work culture in US: ‘Completely lost and helpless’ 'We're just exhausted,' says Indian-origin couple residing in US {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Although this NIW qualifies him for a quicker Green Card, he finds himself in a lengthy waiting line "because of the way the system in backed up". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although this NIW qualifies him for a quicker Green Card, he finds himself in a lengthy waiting line "because of the way the system in backed up". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "My wife is in a similar boat, which is the real kicker. She's an elite cardiologist at a top-tier hospital on the East Coast. She's published tons of research and is a total rockstar in heart health, but she hasn't been able to fly home to see her family of her dog in over three years. Every time she thinks about leaving, the nightmare of trying to get a visa appointment to get back in stops us cold," the techie said, expressing their faith in American Dream. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "My wife is in a similar boat, which is the real kicker. She's an elite cardiologist at a top-tier hospital on the East Coast. She's published tons of research and is a total rockstar in heart health, but she hasn't been able to fly home to see her family of her dog in over three years. Every time she thinks about leaving, the nightmare of trying to get a visa appointment to get back in stops us cold," the techie said, expressing their faith in American Dream. {{/usCountry}}

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"But honestly, we're just exhausted. Being told you're essential but being treated like you're temporary wears you down. We're at the point where we're seriously looking at moving to Dubai. It sucks to leave when you love the values here, but we can't put our lives and our ability to see family on hold for another decade," the man said.

How H-1B visa stamping crisis unfolded

H-1B visa holders must possess a valid passport stamp to re-enter the United States, which is usually renewed in their country of origin. Since December 2025, US consulates in India have experienced significant delays, with new appointment dates extended to 2027. This situation has effectively confined numerous professionals within the US, discouraging them from traveling internationally even for urgent family matters, and leading some to pursue residency in nations with more stable entry regulations.

What lies ahead for the couple?

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Should the couple relocate to Dubai, they may enjoy greater travel flexibility and closer access to India while continuing their professional endeavors. Conversely, staying in the US would entail facing another decade of unpredictability.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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