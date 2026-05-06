NRI techie considers moving to India after 8 years amid stress, toxic work culture in US: ‘Completely lost and helpless’

A non-resident Indian (NRI) man who has been residing in the United States for the past eight years expressed that he is contemplating resigning from his current position and relocating to India due to his inability to cope with stress and depression. In a Reddit post, the 36-year-old technology professional, who has seven years of experience, elaborated on his struggles with health problems in the context of a detrimental work environment. A 36-year-old NRI software engineer in the US faces stress and health issues due to a toxic work environment.

The techie stated that he currently taking medication for blood pressure as well as antidepressants, saying: “Every morning when starting the day I feel like I'll end up having a stroke.” However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of his claim.

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NRI techie, 36, shares his experience of living in US He arrived in the US in 2013 to pursue his master's degree, which he completed after seven years. Upon graduation, he secured a position and has remained with the same company ever since, accumulating approximately seven years of experience, five of which were gained in the US. Holding the position of Senior Software Engineer, he has dedicated the majority of his career to front-end UI development. He now fears that this specialization renders him especially vulnerable.

"While things were going well initially, everything changed since last year. Toxic management, extreme stress and pressure due to AI push, office politics, etc., anyway, in total I have about 7 YoE now (5+ here in US)," the user stated in the post.

“The state where AI is at now, front end devs will be the first to get cut,” he said, noting that layoffs in workforce have already commenced at his organization.

‘I am just done,’ NRI says he's longer interested in work He stated that the workplace became toxic last year due to an aggressive push for AI, intense pressure, and office politics. His firm has a division in India. However, a transfer could take several months and might not even receive approval.

Having seen offshore colleagues working until 2 or 3 am daily to meet deadlines set by management, he is still unconvinced that the situation would differ there.

"I am no longer interested in the work or even in these crazy hours. I'm just DONE."

Loneliness since childhood The primary message conveyed in the post is not one of professional burnout, but rather something more personal and longstanding. He was relocated to a different city for his education at a young age and has predominantly experienced loneliness since then, throughout his bachelor's studies, initial work experiences in India, and subsequently, eight years in the United States.

"At this point, I just don't have the strength to be alone anymore while constantly fighting the stress at work," he mentioned.

His parents are supportive and are encouraging him to return. His financial situation is stable, with some savings in the US, no considerable debt, and no dependents. He mentioned that he is open to accepting lower-paying positions in India if they offer a better work-life balance. Additionally, he is contemplating pursuing an MBA as a means to transition away from the technology sector entirely. He, however, is confused about one thing that is his age. "My only doubt is, because of my age. I don't know if I'll find opportunities in India now."

Internet reacts Stressing that he is feeling “completely lost and helpless,” the techie sought assistance from the internet in strategizing their future actions, stating that he was open to accepting a low-wage position in India.

“I am slightly older to you but I am planning to return back as well. My main problem is having a toxic manager who loves micromanaging me and demotivating me all the time. Trying to find a job internally or externally to keep me occupied after the initial move and then will decide next course of action,” one person wrote.

“Never doubt a move that brings you closer to your loved ones and improves your health,” another stated.

“Nothing is as important as your mental health. You are in the prime of your life. You have peak physical energy, enough years of experience under your belt. And savings. You also don't have kids or a wife to take care of,” a third user said.