Noblesville chemical explosion: Why was a shelter-in-place issued in Indiana? Photos emerge

An explosion in downtown Noblesville has prompted emergency officials to issue a shelter-in-place order for residents in the surrounding area. According to the Noblesville Fire Department, the blast occurred at 835 Wayne Street, and crews are currently on the scene assessing the situation and ensuring public safety. The shelter-in-place order is in effect as of 2:25 p.m. on Thursday. Emergency officials issue shelter-in-place order 835 Wayne Street in Noblesville.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Why are residents advised to take shelter-in-place?

According to WTHR, fire department officials believe a chemical explosion occurred at 835 Wayne Street and have declared a "hazmat emergency." In a Facebook post, the Noblesville Fire Department wrote, “Hamilton County Alert Update: Public Safety Authorities remain on the scene of a hazmat emergency in Noblesville. If you are in the immediate one-block area between Wayne and Clinton Streets, or 8th and 10th Streets, please remain sheltered in place until an all-clear is issued.”

The fire department previously issued the shelter-in-place order via a Facebook post and shared a map outlining the concerned area. In the post, they wrote, “There has been an explosion at 835 Wayne Street. Residents located inside the red box on the second photo are asked to shelter in place until the current fire dept activity is finished.”

Hazmat crews have been requested in the concerned neighbourhood, and reportedly, there was one minor injury. The Hazmat crews are testing the air quality of the area amid concerns of a gas explosion and thus have requested the residents to take shelter in place.

This is a breaking story. The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be updated as they become available.