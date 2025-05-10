‘None of our business to great work': Netizens ask JD Vance 'what changed' his stance on India-Pakistan conflict

The United States, the most powerful country in the world, made a major ‘ceasefire’ statement amid the ongoing tensions between Indian and Pakistan. Donald Trump, the 47th President of the US, announced that India and Pakistan have entered “full and immediate” ceasefire after talks mediated by America. US Vice President JD Vance earlier stated that the US will not get engaged in a conflict between Indian and Pakistan that is “fundamentally none of our business.”(REUTERS)

This development came after Trump called rising tensions between Indian and Pakistan a “shame”, expressing hope that the situation would end quickly.

“It’s a shame. We just heard about it, they’ve been fighting for a long time… I just hope it ends very quickly,” the POTUS remarked. However, his Vice President JD Vance stated that the US will not get engaged in a conflict between Indian and Pakistan that is “fundamentally none of our business.”

‘We can’t control these countries’; JD Vance on India-Pakistan conflict

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Vance stated that although the US can't regulate India and Pakistan, it may encourage the two neighbors who possess nuclear weapons to de-escalate. “Look, we’re concerned about any time nuclear powers collide and have a major conflict,” he said.

Quoting Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vance asserted that Washington wants the conflict to “de-escalate” as soon as possible.

“We can’t control these countries though. Fundamentally, India has its gripes with Pakistan. Pakistan has responded to India. What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit. But we’re not going to get involved in the middle of war, that’s fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it,” the US VP asserted.

“America can’t tell the Indians to lay down their arms. We can’t tell the Pakistanis to lay down their arms. And so we’re going to continue to pursue this thing through diplomatic channels. Our hope and our expectation is that this is not going to spiral into a broader regional war or, God forbid, a nuclear conflict, but sure, we’re worried about these things.

In contrast to previous US administrations, such as George W. Bush or Barack Obama, Vance's remarks hinted that Trump administration wants to rescind its role as a global policeman. Notably, Vance was in India during the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people last month.

JD Vance hails Trump team on India-Pak ceasefire efforts

Despite his claims, Washington continued to keep a close eye on the situation as Secretary of State and NSA Marco Rubio was engaged in talks with India and Pakistan. He spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, stressing the need for immediate de-escalation.

Following the days of cross border strikes between India and Pakistan, Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence.”

Meanwhile, Rubio took to X to declare that India and Pakistan “have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.”

In his post, the US State Secretary also mentioned Vance, stating that they both were engaged in talks with top Indian and Pakistani officials, including Indian PM Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharing Rubio's post on his X handle, Vance hailed the US NSA for his efforts to secure a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He surprisingly asserted that “Great work from the President’s team, especially Secretary Rubio.”

He even expressed his gratitude to the India and Pakistan leaders “for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire.”

Netizens question JD Vance's U-turn

Meanwhile, several netizens questioned Vance over his change of tone, with one writing: “But you said you wouldn’t meddle in this war. Yet here you are, boasting about meddling in it. What changed, JD?”

“Rubio shaping up to be the greatest Sec of State in American History,” another chimed in.

“That is weird, Vance said it was not the problem of the US,” a third user said.