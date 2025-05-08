US Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls for immediate de-escalation, dialogue between India and Pakistan

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday called for immediate de-escalation between India and Pakistan and urged both sides to engage in dialogue. Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, during a swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (Bloomberg)

“Secretary Marco Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Secretary emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation. He expressed U.S. support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications,” US Department of State said in a statement.

Rubio reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism.

The escalation between the two countries followed the killing of 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam by terrorists. The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

India launched airstrikes under Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Terror headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted, with the Indian Air Force conducting night raids on nine hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Among the precise targets hit were the Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad, all linked to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Other targets included the Markaz Taiba at Murdike, Markaz Ahle Hadith at Barnala, and Shwawai Nalla camp at Muzaffarabad, all associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Earlier, President Donald Trump said, Washington's partner India and U.S. ally Pakistan have "gone tit-for-tat," and that he hoped the two nuclear-armed Asian neighbors could stop further escalations.

“They've gone tit-for-tat, so hopefully they can stop now,” Trump said at the White House on Wednesday, adding he knew both sides “very well” and wanted “to see them work it out.”

“And if I can do anything to help, I will be there,” added Donald Trump.