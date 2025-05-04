Menu Explore
North Carolina tornado warning: Charlotte, Mooresville, Denver, Huntersville, Cornelius on alert

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 04, 2025 10:33 AM IST

A tornado warning has been issued in North Carolina, placing Charlotte, Mooresville, Denver, Huntersville, and Cornelius on alert.

A tornado warning has been issued in North Carolina, placing Charlotte, Mooresville, Denver, Huntersville, and Cornelius on high alert.

A tornado warning has been issued in North Carolina.(PIxabay)
A tornado warning has been issued in North Carolina.(PIxabay)

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the warning remains in effect for eastern Lincoln, south-central Iredell, and northwestern Mecklenburg counties until 1:00 AM EDT.

“As of 12:39 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located about 10 miles northwest of Huntersville, near Westport, moving east at 35 mph,” NWS reported.

The storm is expected to impact Lake Norman, Westport, Cornelius, and Davidson. Others areas that may be affected include Lowesville and Doolie.

NWS warned: “Flying debris will be dangerous to those without shelter. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Expect damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Tree damage is likely.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
