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Two killed in North Carolina as planned youth fight escalates to mass shooting

The mass shooting took place at the Leinbach Park in North Carolina at around 10 am.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 10:56 pm IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
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Two people were killed as a planned fight turned deadly in Winston-Salem in North Carolina on Monday morning, leading to multiple individuals firing at each other.

The mass shooting took place at the Leinbach Park in North Carolina.(Pexel)

The mass shooting took place at the Leinbach Park near the Jefferson Middle School at around 10 am, Winston-Salem police said in a social media post. The park is located in a suburban and residential area northwest of downtown Winston-Salem.

The police said that the number of victims remained unclear, adding they would release information on the same after confirmation. “This is an isolated incident and remains under active investigation,” the police further stated.

Officials further said that “several individuals – both victims and suspects – have been identified and located.” However, they said that efforts were underway to account for everyone involved in the incident. Some of those involved were juveniles, police added. Authorities have also urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

What police said about victims, suspects

 
north carolina mass shooting park
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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