Northeastern University shooting update: Boston police officers injured; first info on suspect

Multiple Boston police officers were taken to the hospital on Saturday after a shooting incident on Hemenway Street, near Northeastern University, local media outlets reported. Steve Cooper of 7News reported that one officer suffered a stab wound. However, most of the injuries have been described as non-life threatening. The incident occurred at around 12 PM local time. Several Boston police officers were injured after a shooting incident on Saturday (Unsplash)

First info on suspect Reports further stated that the suspect has been shot and has been taken to the hospital. The shooter has not been identified yet.

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“Boston Update: suspect shot in officer involved shooting on Hemenway St this morning suffered critical injuries…several police officers were transported to the hospital with one officer suffering a stab wound…injuries to officers are described as non life threatening #7News,” Cooper wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Where did the shooting take place? Hemenway Street is a residential street located right in the heart of Northeastern University’s campus in Boston. Address: Hemenway Street, Boston, MA 02115

The street runs parallel to Huntington Avenue (the main campus artery) and is situated in the Fenway neighborhood, just west of the main academic quad. Northeastern owns and operates several residence halls directly on or facing Hemenway Street, including: 153 Hemenway Street (Loftman Hall / part of the M1LK complex), 144 Hemenway Street, 115 & 119 Hemenway Street (Kennedy Hall), 129 Hemenway Street (Smith Hall).

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Hemenway Street is primarily a student residential area with Northeastern University housing buildings.

Several incidents near Northeastern University Only days ago, Northeastern University officials reassured students and staff that there is no ongoing threat to campus safety following two violent incidents reported near the Boston campus.

“Our campus is safe at this time,” Ruben Galindo, Northeastern University’s chief of police, told Northeastern Global News. “There is no threat or concern.”

The incidents, both stabbings, were unrelated. Authorities described them as “random acts of violence” and emphasized there is no evidence the university or its community was specifically targeted.

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University police are continuing to work closely with local authorities as the investigation unfolds. “We’re in constant communication with the Boston Police Department, assisting with information, including camera footage, to help with the investigation and apprehension of the suspects,” Galindo said.

In response, Northeastern has also stepped up its security presence. “We also have 24/7 police patrols on campus and have increased patrols since last Friday for visibility and deterrence,” he said.