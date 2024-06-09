 Northern Lights may be visible again in these US states this week, here's what to know - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
Northern Lights may be visible again in these US states this week, here's what to know

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 09, 2024 10:08 PM IST

Forecasters are closely watching the sunspot, now known as region #3697, which caused the dazzling display of Northern Lights across all 50 states last month.

After a spectacular night-sky display last month, Northern Lights are expected to be visible again in the US. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned of a “strong” Proton Event or solar storm in a statement issued Sunday, June 9. With Solar Cycle 25 reaching its “solar maximum,” solar activity is at its highest.

Northern Lights could be visible again in the US this week(Representational Image)
Will Northern Lights be visible in US again?

Forecasters are closely watching the sunspot, now known as region #3697, which caused the dazzling display of Northern Lights across all 50 states last month. As the spot is in Earth's sight for the next week, there is a “window of opportunity” for aurora sightings.

Bryan Brasher, a project manager at NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, told USA Today, “3697 is still relatively large and magnetically complex, meaning it's certainly capable of producing intense solar flares, and most importantly, the coronal mass ejections needed for aurora.

Amid the increase in solar events, forecasters expect the Northern Lights to be visible on Sunday and Monday nights along the Canadian border and in the US states of Montana, Washington, Idaho, Minnesota, Michigan and the Dakotas. Additionally, those across the northernmost parts of Maine and New York may also get a chance to witness aurora borealis, according to NOAA.

“It should rotate away from view in the next week or so,” Brasher continued, adding, “To approach the aurora sightings we saw last month, where they are visible across large parts of the continental US, you'll need a strong (G4) or extreme (G5) geomagnetic storm.”

Meanwhile, Astronomer Tony Phillips said, “The May 10th superstorm may have been just the first of several magnificent displays we experience between now and 2026,” per the outlet. Although the Northern Lights are highly unpredictable, should they be visible again, they are brightest within an hour or two of midnight, between 10 pm and 2 am.

News / World News / US News / Northern Lights may be visible again in these US states this week, here's what to know
