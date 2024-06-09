 Malala Yousafzai, husband attend India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York | Trending - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Malala Yousafzai, husband attend India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 09, 2024 10:24 PM IST

Malala Yousafzai came to show support for Pakistan at India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York.

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai was spotted at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium as she attended the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match.

India vs Pak T20 World Cup: Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik at the match. (X/@_FaridKhan)
India vs Pak T20 World Cup: Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik at the match. (X/@_FaridKhan)

“Malala Yousafzai has come to support Pakistan with her husband. Good to see,
" Pakistani journalist Fareed Khan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photo of Yousafzai with her husband Asser Malik.

Malala Yousafzai, husband attend India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York
