Malala Yousafzai, husband attend India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York

Malala Yousafzai came to show support for Pakistan at India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York.
Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai was spotted at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium as she attended the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match.
“Malala Yousafzai has come to support Pakistan with her husband. Good to see, " Pakistani journalist Fareed Khan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photo of Yousafzai with her husband Asser Malik.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!
Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!