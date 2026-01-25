‘Not going to happen’: Trump’s ‘takeover’ remark against China amid faceoff with Canada

US President Donald Trump is deeply upset with Canada's trade deal with China. If Trump's 100% tariff threat did not make it clear enough, his latest social media post leaves no room for doubt. Track US-Iran updates US President Donald Trump at World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo for representation) (REUTERS)

On his Truth Social handle, Trump wrote on Saturday wrote, “The last thing the World needs is to have China take over Canada. It’s NOT going to happen, or even come close to happening! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J.TRUMP (sic).”

Also read: After Afghan frontline taunt at NATO allies, Trump takes a ‘love you’ turn for British soldiers

Earlier, Trump threatened Canada with 100% tariffs against all its exports to the US in case it went ahead with the trade deal with China. Warning Canada against its China deal, Trump wrote on his social media, “China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life."

“If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA.”

He also warned Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney saying that he was ‘sorely mistaken’ for opening up his country to more business from China, including a recent deal allowing an increase in Chinese electric vehicle exports. Trump has trolled Canada about his desire for it to become the 51st US state.

Also read: ‘Did they kill him…’: Scary videos from Minneapolis shooting emerge; armed suspect struggled with Border Patrol

Trump’s threat came amid an escalating war of words with Mark Carney as the Republican president’s push to acquire Greenland strained the NATO alliance. Trump had commented while in Davos, Switzerland, this week that “Canada lives because of the United States.”

Soon after the deal with China was signed, the Canadian leader delivered a withering speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in which he warned against coercion by great powers — an implicit denunciation of Trump’s leadership.

Trump later revoked his invitation to Carney to join the president's “Board of Peace” that he is forming to try to resolve global conflicts.

China and Canada reached an agreement last week to lower some trade barriers and rebuild ties, signaling a pivot in Canadian foreign policy and a break from alignment with Trump’s trade agenda.