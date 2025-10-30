‘Not my job’: JD Vance raises anti-immigration pitch at Charlie Kirk event

Raising the US administration's anti-immigration pitch, Vice President JD Vance said that it is his job to look out for the people of the US and not of the whole world as he called for a slowdown in legal immigration. US Vice President JD Vance speaks at the Pavilion at Ole Miss on the campus of the University of Mississippi on October 29, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Getty Images via AFP)

“Just because ten people or a hundred people entered America legally and contributed to the US, does that mean we are committed to let in a million or a hundred million a year in the future?” he said in response to a question.

“There's too many people who want to come to the United States of America — and my job as Vice President is not to look out for the interests of the whole world, it's to look out for the people of the United States,” he continued as the crowd cheered loudly.

Vance was speaking at the University of Mississippi event organised by Turning Point of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. “We have to get the overall numbers way, way down," he said adding that the optimal number of legal immigrants to admit is “far less than what we've been accepting." However, he he did not offer a firm number when pressed by a woman who questioned his stance. Vance criticised former President Joe Biden's immigration policies, which he said allowed too many people into the country and threatened the social fabric of the United States.

“When something like that happens, you’ve got to allow your own society to cohere a little bit, to build a sense of common identity, for all the newcomers — the ones who are going to stay — to assimilate into American culture,” Vance said. “Until you do that, you’ve got to be careful about any additional immigration, in my view.”

Vance also spoke forcefully about avoiding American deaths in “unnecessary foreign conflicts," touting President Donald Trump's Middle East diplomacy and the strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, even as the U.S. steps up military pressure on Venezuela and strikes boats that the Trump administrations says are transporting drugs, AP reported.

Vance was introduced by Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, in one of her first public appearances since she took over her husband's role leading Turning Point. “Being on campus right now, for me, is a spiritual reclaiming of territory,” she said.

She was wearing a white “freedom” shirt like the one her husband wore when he was shot as she urged young Christian conservatives to courageously fight for their beliefs and not fear the social consequences.

“If you’re worried about losing a friend—I lost my friend,” she said. “I lost my best friend.”