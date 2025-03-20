NTSB reveals the exact reason why Alaska plane that disappeared last month met with deadly crash

The investigation of the tragic crash of an Alaska commuter plane that went missing nearly just last month has revealed that the plane took off nearly 1,000 pounds overweight and then flew off the radar. The accident was the third major plane crash in the United States in a week. This image released by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows ice accumulation that was observed by investigators on the rear stabilizers of a plane, Feb. 7, 2025. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP, File)(AP)

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its initial findings on Wednesday, stating, “T]he airplane’s estimated gross takeoff weight at departure was about 9,865 lbs, which was about 1,058 lbs over the maximum takeoff gross weight for flight into known or forecast icing conditions.”

The Bering Air Cessna flight, which crashed on February 6, was heavily overloaded for Alaska’s anticipated icy weather conditions.

ALSO READ| Doomed Alaska plane that claimed 10 was a lifeline for the 49th State

“It was also about 803 lbs over the maximum gross takeoff weight for any flight operation under the APE III flight manual supplement,” the report noted. The APE III is a payload extender installed on the Textron Aviation plane to allow for a higher maximum takeoff weight. The aircraft was carrying approximately 709 lbs of cargo and baggage.

Pilot and weather factor ruled out as factors in fatal plane crash

Investigators noted that this excess weight may have caused the aircraft’s sudden loss of altitude and subsequent crash.

NTSB also reported that there were no major weather warnings or advisories at the time of the crash.

Last month, the flight was en route from Unalakleet to Nome when it vanished from radar. The aircraft was piloted by 34-year-old Chan Antill, an experienced aviator holding a commercial pilot certificate with ratings for single-engine and multi-engine land airplanes, as well as instrument privileges. Antill had amassed roughly 2,500 hours of flight experience prior to the crash.

ALSO READ| Alaska Airlines staffer Nelle Diala, fired over twerking video, speaks out: ‘Can’t even be yourself’

Antill had flown 58.4 hours in the 30 days leading up to the accident, including 4.4 hours in the week prior. The Cessna Caravan was carrying Antill and nine passengers when all contact was lost about an hour after takeoff. The wreckage was discovered the following day, February 7, on sea ice off Alaska’s coast, per NTSB report.