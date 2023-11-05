NY County public defender caught removing posters of Israeli children, faces backlash

New York County Public Defender Victoria Ruiz has been caught removing posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. The videos in which she can be seen destroying the posters have gone viral on X, formerly Twitter. Netizens are fuming over her actions and calling her out to resign immediately. In the viral clip, Ruiz can be seen walking away from the person recording the video as they repeatedly asked her, “Why are you taking down pictures of innocent children?” After Ruiz didn't respond to the questions, the person recording the video seemed frustrated over her ignorance and remarked, “Why are you taking down pictures of babies?” Victoria Ruiz caught removing posters of kidnapped children(X/@StopAntisemites)

Ruiz, who works for the New York County Defender Service has received backlash over her actions. One social media user wrote, “Some of those posters display Americans kidnapped by Hamas. If she can't defend American kids, how can she serve as a public defender in America?” Another angry user expressed, “You will need to throughly audit every case she ever worked on or touched. Victoria Ruiz is full of hatred, racism, arrogance, and lacking sound judgement or integrity. There is absolutely no way her/your clients were given anything close to the best possible legal defense they are entitled to.”

One more user said, “She has the emotional maturity of a 12 year old who doesn’t get their way. How embarrassing she’s a New York County public defender. So triggered, couldn’t even walk by a poster she didn’t agree with. How embarrassing.” According to BBC, the Israeli military has revealed that 242 people are being held hostage by Hamas, out of which, the estimated number of kidnapped children is 30. Several families affected by this have come forward with their statements. Only a month ago, Hamas militants released a shocking video of playing with kidnapped babies. Over 1400 Israeli citizens have been so far, as per ABC.

