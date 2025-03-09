NY Governor issues chilling warning as firefighter sustains burn injuries amid ‘catastrophic’ Long Island fire

New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a dire warning as she provided an update on the destructive wildfires raging in the east end of Long Island. NY firefighters respond to a brush fire in Suffolk County in Long Island on Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Steve Pfost/Newsday via AP)/Newsday via AP)(AP)

This comes as Hochul has declared a state of emergency after multiple wildfires wreaked havoc in Hamptons enclave, shutting down major highways and prompting residents to evacuate.

The NY Governor expressed deep worries in her Saturday night report, cautioning that the fire might become “a multi-day event.”

Hochul noted that she is concerned about the safety of residents, stressing that air quality is degrading due to the ash and smoke erupting in the Long Island air.

“I'm also concerned about the air quality... This can shift at any moment, but the air quality is definitely compromised,” she told CNN.

The former lawyer announced that she would be sending 100,000 N-95 masks to residents to shield them from the harmful air.

Speaking to Long Island TV station News 12, she described the situation as “still out of control”.

“We're seeing people having to be evacuated from the Westhampton area,” she said, adding that additional evacuations might be required.

Firefighter sustains burn injuries

Firefighting efforts are anticipated to continue, with the Westhampton fire approximately 80% contained by Saturday evening, as per Suffolk County Director of Communications Michael Martino.

During a press conference, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine informed that a firefighter sustained a second-degree burn to his face and two commercial buildings were damaged. The firefighter was rushed to Stonybrook Hospital, ABC News reported.

Amidst strong winds and the risk of wildfires, the town of Southampton requested that residents abstain from all outdoor recreational fires for the next 24 hours.

One resident, who spoke to NY POST, explained the situation “catastrophic” and “very scary”.

“It looked like a nuclear bomb – black smoke, flames probably about 100 feet (30 metres) high, if not more,” Lisa DiMiceli said.

Social media flooded with videos

Meanwhile, several video were posted on social media, showing columns of black smoke towering above highways and flames flying into the air.

“MASSIVE FIRE I am a Long Island resident and live 25-30 minutes from here. We rarely get these, especially to this extent. It’s extremely windy today & that area of LI is VERY dry. Lots of forest/tree area. Lots of dead plants, grass & trees. Not a very good area for a fire,” one X user wrote.

Another user shared a video of brush fire in Long Island that she said was taken “from air.”

According to the post, one house was burnt down, while several people have been evacuated.

The authenticity of these videos could not be independently verified.