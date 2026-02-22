NYC blizzard warning: Mamdani's ‘shoveling snow’ appeals ridiculed for needing ID; ‘can’t make this up'
Zohran Mamdani's appeals to New Yorkers to help shovel snow were met with ridicule over the alleged need of an ID, even as a blizzard warning was sounded.
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's appeals to the people of the city to help shovel snow were met with ridicule. The Democrat addressed people as New York City came under a blizzard warning. Mamdani's appeal was met with backlash over the apparent need of an identity proof (ID) to register and help clear the snow.
"For those who want to do more to help their neighbors or earn extra cash, you too can become an emergency snow shoveler, Mamdani can be heard saying in the video shared online. He asked New Yorkers to show up with their ‘paperwork’, which led to many expressing anger online.
As per the The New York City Sanitation Department, one needs two small photos sized 1-1.5 square inches, two original forms of ID plus copies, as well as their social security card.
Zohran Mamdani faces backlash
“Mamdani is now begging New Yorkers to sign up to shovel snow after mountains of snow and garbage were left on the streets for weeks. He asks people to register online to shovel snow which requires ID,” a right-leaning page on X mentioned.
“ID to shovel snow but no ID to vote. You can’t make this up,” it added.
Another right-leaning page wrote “Zohran Mamdani is now begging New Yorkers to sign up to shovel snow ahead of tomorrow’s blizzard, following his disastrous response to the last blizzard, which left nine- and ten-foot piles of ice blocking roads for weeks. Oh, and you need to bring ID to sign up.”
Yet another quipped “Mamdani’s bold snow shoveling crackdown before historic blizzard!”.
The grouse comes from the Democrat side pushback against President Donald Trump's push to have voter ids made mandatory, via the SAVE Act. While the federal administration believe this will improve transparency, state administrations have expressed fear of greater federal intervention.
New York blizzard warning: What to know
While the row over Mamdani's comments continue, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the entire state. “This is one to take seriously. A blizzard can truly paralyze an entire region,” she warned.
A blizzard warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday across Long Island, New York City, Westchester County and the Hudson Valley.
Widespread coastal flooding will be possible between Sunday night and Monday morning, particularly along Jamaica Bay, Staten Island, the Battery, and parts of the Bronx and northern Queens. Coney Island, Massapequa, Sayville, Westhampton and Montauk could also be hit, as per the National Weather Service.
