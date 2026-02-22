NYC blizzard warning: Mamdani's ‘shoveling snow’ appeals ridiculed for needing ID; ‘can’t make this up'

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's appeals to the people of the city to help shovel snow were met with ridicule. The Democrat addressed people as New York City came under a blizzard warning. Mamdani's appeal was met with backlash over the apparent need of an identity proof (ID) to register and help clear the snow. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was slammed for needing ID to shovel snow. (AP)

"For those who want to do more to help their neighbors or earn extra cash, you too can become an emergency snow shoveler, Mamdani can be heard saying in the video shared online. He asked New Yorkers to show up with their ‘paperwork’, which led to many expressing anger online.

As per the The New York City Sanitation Department, one needs two small photos sized 1-1.5 square inches, two original forms of ID plus copies, as well as their social security card.

Zohran Mamdani faces backlash “Mamdani is now begging New Yorkers to sign up to shovel snow after mountains of snow and garbage were left on the streets for weeks. He asks people to register online to shovel snow which requires ID,” a right-leaning page on X mentioned.

“ID to shovel snow but no ID to vote. You can’t make this up,” it added.